Who is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer?

The WNBA hosts a plethora of talented individuals who have made a name for themselves in the world of basketball. Since the inception of the league, there have been tons of players who have displayed their scoring prowess, making them known as among the best to ever play the game.

There's only one player in the WNBA who is close to scoring at least 10,000 points in their career. That player is none other than Diana Taurasi, and she's a lethal scorer for the Phoenix Mercury, averaging 19.2 points in her career.

Since 2004, Taurasi has shown that she's a naturally gifted scorer and is born to make history in the league.

During the 2008 season, Taurasi had her best scoring season where she averaged 24.1 points, playing 34 games that season. Unfortunately, her scoring outburst wasn't enough for Phoenix to make it to the postseason. Still, many haven't forgotten what she's capable of and are waiting to see her hit the 10k mark.

Currently, the former UConn star has scored 9,982 points in her career. Sitting in second place is Tina Thompson, a 6-foot-2 guard who became a star with the Houston Comets. Thompson ended her career with 7,488 points. Third is Tamika Catchings, who had 7,380 in her time with the Indiana Fever.

Stephen A. Smith supports Brittney Griner as she takes time off the WNBA to focus on her mental health

Stephen A. Smith was in full support of Brittney Griner's decision to step away from the WNBA to focus on her mental health.

Smith took the chance to address the topic on his show recently:

"Brittney Griner for the Phoenix Mercury, she's decided to step away from basketball. Leave of absence for mental health. First of all, God bless you. All the best to you, Brittney.

"If anybody, anybody at all has a perfectly logical explanation for needing to step away from basketball to address their mental health, after what she endured, it is Brittney Griner.

"She was imprisoned. I don't care what reason there was whatever the case may be, here's the bottom line. She was a political tool, that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government used at that time. You have a lot of people that have strong resentment toward Brittney Griner.

"Brittney Griner was one of those people who didn't want to stand for the national anthem, and you have some folks who consider themselves patriots as American citizens and didn't believe that she deserved to be released because of how she acted as an American citizen.

"Forgetting the fact that as an American citizen, you're accorded the freedom to take such a position and it should not be held against you. God bless you, Brittney Griner."

It hasn't been reported yet as to when Griner would be back, but the Mercury has expressed their support to her as well.

