  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | May 21, 2024

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | May 21, 2024

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified May 21, 2024 23:25 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | May 21, 2024

The Dallas Wings will face the Atlanta Dream in the Gateway Center Arena on Tuesday, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The upcoming matchup will be the first time the two teams face each other in the 2024 WNBA season after the Wings previously eliminated the Dream in the first-round playoff series last season.

Dallas Wings Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for May 21

Wings' head coach Latricia Trammell may deploy a starting lineup of Sevgi Uzun(PG), Arike Ogunbowale (SG), Monique Billings (SF), Stephanie Soares(PF) and Kalani Brown(C) for the upcoming matchup.

GuardForwardCenter
Arike Ogunbowale
Maddy Siegrist
Teaira McCowan
Sevgi Uzun
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
Stephanie Soares
Jacy Sheldon
Monique BillingsKalani Brown
Lou Lopez Sénéchal


Atlanta Dream Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for May 21

Dream's head coach, Tanisha Wright is expected to use a starting lineup of Haley Jones (PG), Rhyne Howard (SG), Allisha Gray (SF), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (PF), and Tina Charles (C) for the upcoming matchup.

GuardForwardCenter
Haley Jones
Allisha Gray
Tina Charles
Rhyne HowardCheyenne Parker-Tyus
Cheyenne Parker-Tyus
Jordin Canada
Nia Coffey
Crystal Dangerfield
Aerial Powers

Naz Hillmon

Laeticia Amihere

Rhyne Howard


Lorela Cubaj

The Wings are 1-1 for the season after losing to the Chicago Sky 83-74 on Saturday in the second of their back-to-back matchups to start their season. Arike Ogunbowale led the team's losing effort with 35 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Dream are also 1-1 for the season after they lost 88-85 against the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday. Allisha Gray registered 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks to lead the team's losing effort.

The upcoming game will be the Dream's opening game at its homecourt while the Wings embark on a five-game road trip.

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Injury Reports

Dallas Wings injury report for May 21

The Wings have five players listed on their injury report: Jaelyn Brown, Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally are out for the game, while Awak Kuier and Carla Leite are out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Jaelyn BrownOutNose
Natasha HowardOutFoot
Satou Sabally
Out
Shoulder
Awak Kuier
Out (OFS)
Rest
Carla LeiteOut (OFS)Not Injury Related

Atlanta Dream injury report for May 21

The Dream also have five names listed on their injury report: Jordin Canada and Lorela Cubaj are listed as questionable and their involvement in the matchup will be a game-time decision. Meanwhile, Illiana Rupert, Matilde Villa and Nyadiew Puoch are out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Jordin CanadaQuestionable (GTD)Hand
Lorela Cubaj
Questionable (GTD)
Not Injury Related
Iliana Rupert
Out (OFS)
Rest
Matilde VillaOut (OFS)
Not Injury Related
Nyadiew PuochOut (OFS)
Not Injury Related

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream?

Fans in and around Dallas can also catch the Wings-Dream matchup on Bally Sports Southwest, while fans in Atlanta can watch the game on Peachtree TV. Saturday's matchup will also be live-streamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी