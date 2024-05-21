Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | May 21, 2024

The Dallas Wings will face the Atlanta Dream in the Gateway Center Arena on Tuesday, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The upcoming matchup will be the first time the two teams face each other in the 2024 WNBA season after the Wings previously eliminated the Dream in the first-round playoff series last season.

Dallas Wings Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for May 21

Wings' head coach Latricia Trammell may deploy a starting lineup of Sevgi Uzun(PG), Arike Ogunbowale (SG), Monique Billings (SF), Stephanie Soares(PF) and Kalani Brown(C) for the upcoming matchup.

Guard Forward Center Arike Ogunbowale

Maddy Siegrist

Teaira McCowan

Sevgi Uzun

Lou Lopez Sénéchal

Stephanie Soares

Jacy Sheldon

Monique Billings Kalani Brown

Lou Lopez Sénéchal







Atlanta Dream Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for May 21

Dream's head coach, Tanisha Wright is expected to use a starting lineup of Haley Jones (PG), Rhyne Howard (SG), Allisha Gray (SF), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (PF), and Tina Charles (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Guard Forward Center Haley Jones

Allisha Gray

Tina Charles

Rhyne Howard Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Jordin Canada

Nia Coffey

Crystal Dangerfield

Aerial Powers



Naz Hillmon



Laeticia Amihere



Rhyne Howard





Lorela Cubaj



The Wings are 1-1 for the season after losing to the Chicago Sky 83-74 on Saturday in the second of their back-to-back matchups to start their season. Arike Ogunbowale led the team's losing effort with 35 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Dream are also 1-1 for the season after they lost 88-85 against the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday. Allisha Gray registered 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks to lead the team's losing effort.

The upcoming game will be the Dream's opening game at its homecourt while the Wings embark on a five-game road trip.

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Injury Reports

Dallas Wings injury report for May 21

The Wings have five players listed on their injury report: Jaelyn Brown, Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally are out for the game, while Awak Kuier and Carla Leite are out for the season.

Player Status Injury Jaelyn Brown Out Nose Natasha Howard Out Foot Satou Sabally

Out

Shoulder

Awak Kuier

Out (OFS)

Rest

Carla Leite Out (OFS) Not Injury Related

Atlanta Dream injury report for May 21

The Dream also have five names listed on their injury report: Jordin Canada and Lorela Cubaj are listed as questionable and their involvement in the matchup will be a game-time decision. Meanwhile, Illiana Rupert, Matilde Villa and Nyadiew Puoch are out for the season.

Player Status Injury Jordin Canada Questionable (GTD) Hand Lorela Cubaj

Questionable (GTD)

Not Injury Related

Iliana Rupert

Out (OFS)

Rest

Matilde Villa Out (OFS)

Not Injury Related

Nyadiew Puoch Out (OFS)

Not Injury Related



How to watch Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream?

Fans in and around Dallas can also catch the Wings-Dream matchup on Bally Sports Southwest, while fans in Atlanta can watch the game on Peachtree TV. Saturday's matchup will also be live-streamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.