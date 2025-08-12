Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips - August 12 | 2025 WNBA season 

The Dallas Wings travel to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Fever on Tuesday to continue the 2025 WNBA regular season. The Wings enter the game with an 8-24 record, which ranks them 12th in the standings, while the Fever holds the fifth seed with an 18-14 slate.

The banged-up Fever is coming off a 92-70 win against the Chicago Sky, where Kelsey Mitchell led the team with 26 points, filling in on the absences of Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson, and Caitlin Clark.

Meanwhile, the Wings have lost their last five games, with their most recent loss coming against the Washington Mystics, 91-78. Dallas' last win came on July 28 against the defending champions, New York Liberty.

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever game details

The Wings-Fever game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, where the Fever is 10-6 this season. It is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available via ESPN and Fubo, in addition to streaming via the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wings (+255) vs Fever (-290)

Spread: Wings (+8) vs Fever (-7)

Total (O/U): Wings -112 (o171.5) vs Fever -108 (u171.5)

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever betting tips

Paige Bueckers has been leading the Dallas Wings this season, putting up 18.5 points per game. Against the Mystics, she had 17 points on a 5-for-9 shooting clip. Expect her to continue her offensive brilliance in a nationally televised game against the Fever. Bet on her to go over 20 points on top of making at least two 3s in the game.

Meanwhile, Arike Ogunbowale is the Wings' secondary option with 15.5 ppg. While not as consistent as Bueckers, she has proven to be a reliable scorer whenever Bueckers is on the bench. Bet on Ogunbowale to score at least 12 points and dish out four assists.

For the Fever, Kelsey Mitchell has been carrying the offensive cudgels. She is averaging 19.9 ppg. Still without Caitlin Clark in the game against the Wings, expect her to add more firepower for the Fever. Bet on her to go more than 21 points.

Additionally, bet on Aliyah Boston to impose her will inside the paint as she is seen to put up more than 10 points and grab at least seven rebounds.

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever prediction

Expect the Fever to win with a double-digit margin against the Wings. The Fever need to show their might against the lowly Wings, considering their push for a playoff spot.

