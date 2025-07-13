Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips - July 13 | 2025 WNBA Season

Paige Bueckers. Caitlin Clark. Sunday’s matchup between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever marks the first head-to-head between the WNBA’s last two No. 1 picks in what’s shaping up to be a must-watch showdown.

Ad

In their previous encounter, Clark didn’t suit up, while Bueckers lit up the scoreboard with 27 points. Indiana still came out on top, 94-86.

Here’s a preview of Saturday’s Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever game, scheduled to tip off 1 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Wings (+410) vs Fever (-550)

Spread: Wings +10.5 (-110) vs Fever -10.5 (-110)

Ad

Trending

Total (O/U): Wings o174.5 (-110) vs Fever u174.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever preview

Both squads enter the contest having dropped two of their last three. The Wings are reeling after back-to-back double-digit defeats to the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky. The Fever, despite routing the Atlanta Dream 99-82 in their last outing, previously fell to the LA Sparks and Golden State Valkyries.

Ad

Indiana, sitting at 10-10 and hoping to get over the .500 hump, are fueled by the league’s fourth-ranked offensive rating (105.5). Meanwhile, despite a disappointing 6-15 record, the Wings hold top-tier marks in certain categories, leading the WNBA in offensive rebound percentage (37.3%) and ranking second in total rebound percentage, just behind the Sky.

Still, the real spotlight will be on the Bueckers vs. Clark matchup. Bueckers continues to make her case for Rookie of the Year with averages of 18.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds, shooting a solid 44.7% from the field.

Ad

Clark, meanwhile, has battled through injuries this season and is posting 16.9 points, 8.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game while hitting just 28.9% from 3. Through her first two games in July, she’s averaged just 11.0 points and 7.5 assists while shooting 25.0% from deep.

Dallas could see a boost if Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington are cleared to return for Sunday.

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups

Wings

G - Paige Bueckers | G - Arike Ogunbowale | F - JJ Quinerly | F - Luisa Geiselsoder | C - Li Yueru

Ad

Fever

G - Caitlin Clark | G - Kelsey Mitchell | F - Lexie Hull | F - Natasha Howard | C - Aliyah Boston

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever betting tips

Paige Bueckers O/U 17.5 points – Take the over.

Aliyah Boston O/U 15.5 points– Take the over.

Caitlin Clark O/U 17.5 points– Take the over.

Li Yueru O/U 8.5 points– Take the over.

Ad

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever prediction

With the Wings battling injuries, we’re backing the Fever to come out on top. Even if Dallas gets key players back, Indiana is expected to roll with all their stars in uniform.

Our prediction: Fever win by 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More