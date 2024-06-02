Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx | Prediction and Odds (June 2, 2024)

The Minnesota Lynx will defend home court when they face off against the Dallas Wings on Sunday at the Target Center. This matchup will be the first time the two teams meet each other on the hardwood this season. Additionally, it will also be the first game of the WNBA's in-season Commissioner's Cup for both teams.

The season so far can be considered as average for both teams. The Minnesota Lynx have claimed the top spot in the Western Conference after routing the Phoenix Mercury in their last game to improve to 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings are sitting at .500 for the season after losing a close battle against the Connecticut Sun. That game was a close one, being decided by only two points (74-72), dropping the Wings' to 3-3.

Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx: Preview, predicted starting lineups, odds and prediction

The clash between the Wings and the Lynx will tip off at 7 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will be televised on CBS Sports Network and will be available for live streaming on WNBA League Pass as well as on FuboTV. Here's a quick look at the odds for this contest:

Spread: Wings +7.5, Lynx -7.5

Moneyline: Wings +242, Lynx -302

Total: Wings o164, Lynx u164

Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx preview

The clash between the Wings and the Lynx could prove to be an exciting matchup. A victory will put the Wings above .500 and give them a chance to close the gap in the standings. Alternatively, a win for the Lynx will allow them to remain in contention for second place in the WNBA.

Dallas will have its hands full on defense against Arike Ogunbowale, who is leading the league in scoring, with 27.5 per game. The Lynx do have a counter for Ogunbowale's scoring in Napheesha Collier, who's averaging 21.0 points per contest, the fourth-best in the league.

Scoring against the Wings have not been easy, especially on the interior. They are leading the league in blocks, at 6.8 per game.

Moreover, they have also been a great rebounding team at 38.2 per game. Their biggest strength has been their ability to extend possessions by giving themselves extra chances to score, as they are number two in offensive rebounds with 12.7 offensive boards per game.

Meanwhile, the Lynx have been the best shooting team in the league. They are number one in both field goal and three-point percentage (46.0% FG, 38.2 3PT %). A stat that they've accomplished thanks in part to their elite ball movement, which has also resulted in a league-best 24.1 assists per game.

The question for this matchup is whether the Dallas Wings can extend their stingy interior defense to beat the Minnesota Lynx, or will the Lynx ride their ball movement to another victory?

Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineups, rotations and substitutions

The Dallas Wings will likely start Arike Ogunbowale at PG, Sevgi Uzun at SG, Maddie Siegrist and Monique Billings at the SF and PF with Teaira McCowan starting at C. Key subs for them will be Jacy Sheldon, Kelani Brown and Stephanie Soares.

The Minnesota Lynx will likely start with Kayla McBride at PG, Courtney Williams at SG, Napheesa Collier at SF, Alanna Smith at PF and Bridget Carleton at C. Just like in their last few games, Cecilia Zandalasini, Dorka Juhasz and Natisha Hiedeman will play key minutes off the bench.

Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx prediction

The Lynx are favored to win against the Wings, and they could do so in dominant fashion. The numbers back this up due to the fact that they are also the number one defensive-rated team with a rating of 92.7. However, an upset can come from anywhere at any time in the league.

