Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm: Prediction and Odds | July 1, 2024

The Seattle Storm, on a three-game winning streak, will look to extend that run when they host the struggling Dallas Wings at the Climate Pledge Arena on Monday (July. 1). Following their loss to the Las Vegas Aces, Seattle rattled off three wins, with the last one coming against the Wings.

Jewell Lloyd's 30-piece in the last game saw them win 97-76, and Seattle has another chance to get past Dallas with their third matchup against them this season.

The Wings are 1-9 in their last 10 games, and their only win came against the stern Minnesota Lynx team. But they have endured a woeful run so far, with their 4-14 record being ample proof that they are in dire need of a healthy roster and consistency.

Dallas plays Seattle once more in the later stages of the regular season and will hope to split its four-game series after going down twice already.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm: Preview, predicted starting lineups, odds and prediction

The Wings vs Storm clash tips off at 10 pm ET. The game can be caught live on FOX 13+, Amazon Prime Video - Seattle and Bally Sports SW.

Fans can also stream the contest live on the WNBA app with a subscription to the WNBA League Pass. Here's a quick primer of the odds ahead of the matchup.

Spread: Wings +11.5, Storm -11.5

Moneyline: Wings +522, Storm -750

Total (o/u): Wings o169, Storm u169

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm preview

The Seattle Storm takes the floor riding high on a three-game winning streak. At 12-6, they have moved past their 11-win season from last year.

They have shored up on all departments of the game from last season, starting with their fourth-placed offense. They are third and eighth in FG and 3-point FGs made respectively.

The Storm are one of the better defensive teams in the league and have proved that their preseason form was no fluke. Jewell Lloyd has been in solid form for the Storm, averaging 18.4 points and 3.3 assists.

The Dallas Wings have suffered, and their 11th-placed defense allows their opponents to get past their defenders. The offense has lacked the punch that's expected to notch up wins.

Arike Ogunbowale scored a team-high 24 points for the Wings on Saturday and will be keen on getting a W. They are turnover-prone, recording 19 TOs in their last game.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups

Maddy Siegrist, Satou Sabally and Jaelyn Brown are ruled out of the clash for the Wings.

The projected starters are Sevgi Uzun at PG, Arike Ogunbowale at SG, Jacy Sheldon at SF, Natasha Howard at PF and Teaira McCowan at C. Odyssey Sims, Kalani Brown and Monique Billings are their bench options.

The Storm, meanwhile,will most likely start with Skylar Diggins-Smith at PG, Jewell Lloyd at SG, Jordan Hortson at SF, Nneka Ogwumike at PF and Ezi Magbegor at C. Sami Whitcomb, Victoria Vivians, Nika Muhl and Joyner Holmes are their rotation options.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm prediction

The Storm are the favorites heading into the contest. They are a better-rounded unit than Dallas, and winning here will see them solidify their position in the top-five. Chalk up a win for the hosts on Monday.

