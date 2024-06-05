Jewell Loyd matches Diana Taurasi and Liz Cambage in rare scoring feat 

Jewell Loyd notched a remarkable feat during the Seattle Storm's 80-62 win against Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday. Loyd became the 12th player ever in WNBA history to record 50 consecutive games of double-digit scores.

After achieving the milestone with a 15-point outing at Climate Pledge Arena, Jewell Loyd tied WNBA icons Diana Taurasi and Liz Cambage's record. Loyd, Taurasi and Cambage are now tied for 10th place on the list for longest double-digit streaks in the WNBA.

Loyd's active streak of double-digit scoring in the WNBA began back on Aug. 9, 2022, and the Seattle Storm star has continued her scoring streak to 50 games.

Looking at Loyd's ability to score points and her all-round game, she is likely set to extend her streak and continue to climb up the illustrious list.

Here's a closer look into the list of players with the longest streaks of double-digit scoring in WNBA history.

Top 5 WNBA players with longest double-digit scoring streaks

#1. Cynthia Cooper-Dyke

Former four-time WNBA champion Cynthia Cooper-Dyke holds the record for the longest double-digit scoring streak in WNBA history. Playing for the now-defunct Houston Comets, Cooper-Dyke scored in double-digits for an astonishing 92 consecutive games between June 21, 1997 and June 1, 2000.

#2. Seimone Augustus

An eight-time All-Star and one-time WNBA Finals MVP, Seimone Augustus had 88 consecutive games in double-digit scoring. Augustus achieved the feat while playing for the Minnesota Lynx. She scored in double digits in all the games she played between June 18, 2006 and September 7, 2008.

#3. Lauren Jackson

Two-time WNBA champion Lauren Jackson is third on this list. While also playing for the Seattle Storm, Jackson scored in double digits in 84 consecutive games, dating between June 26, 2002 and September 18, 2004.

#4. Sylvia Fowles

Two-time WNBA champion and Finals MVP winner, Sylvia Fowles occupies fourth place on this elite list of hoopers. Fowles scored 10 or more points in 83 consecutive games, with her scoring streak stretching from May 15, 2010 to July 7, 2012, during her time with the Chicago Sky.

#5. Breanna Stewart

The reigning and two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart is the only player in the top five list to be involved with two different teams during her double-digit scoring streak.

Stewart recorded 73 successive games with 10 or more points, starting on May 6, 2022, when she was with the Seattle Storm and ending on September 7, 2023, while with her current team, the New York Liberty.