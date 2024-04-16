WNBA salaries become a controversial topic when compared to the significantly higher salaries of NBA players. Some college athletes earn more than professional WNBA players playing at the highest level of women's basketball.

However, it might see a big spike in the coming years. As the biggest names in women's basketball enter this draft season, the league is also experiencing an expansion of the fanbase. Before the upcoming WNBA Draft, let’s take a look at the list of top five players with the highest WNBA salaries.

WNBA Salaries 2024: 5 highest-paid women's basketball players this year

#5 Diana Taurasi- $234,936

Diana Taurasi is arguably the greatest player in the WNBA history. Despite being 41 years old, Taurasi continues to be one of the best in the league. Drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2004 WNBA Draft, she has played her entire 19 seasons with the same team.

Taurasi is a three-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA Finals MVP and was the league MVP in 2009. Holding the record for the highest total points in the league, she is a 10 x WNBA All-Star and is also a five-time scoring champion, more than any other player in the league.

Taurasi signed a 2-year / $469,872 contract deal with the Mercury last year. The contract is set to pay her $234,936 in the 2023-24 season.

#4 Arike Ogunbowale - $241,984

Arike Ogunbowale experienced a quick rise to prominence since being drafted in 2019. Drafted fifth overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2019 WNBA Draft, she has been an All-Star three times and won the All-Star Game MVP in 2021.

In 2020, Ogunbowale became the league's scoring champion and has a lot of potential in future WNBA. Since being drafted into the league, she has played five seasons and has consistently been top 10 in the MVP voting, except in 2022.

She recently signed a 3-year / $725,952 contract extension with the Wings.

#3 Kahleah Copper- $245,059

Kahleah Copper did not come into the league with the star tag on her name. After spending four seasons as a bench player for the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky, she rose to prominence in her fifth season. Since then, she has been the starter for the Sky over the next four seasons.

Cooper is a WNBA champion and the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP with the Sky. After signing a 2-year / $490,118 extension with the Sky, she was traded to the Mercury, where she signed a new undisclosed contract with the team.

#2 Jewell Loyd- $245,508

Jewell Loyd was drafted No.1 by the Seattle Storm in the 2015 WNBA Draft. She has established herself among the best scorers in the league and after nine seasons in the NBA, Loyd is second among the highest-paid players in the league.

Loyd is the 2015 Rookie Of The Year, a two-time WNBA champion and the WNBA Peak Performer of 2023. Additionally, she is a five-time All-Star and the 2023 WNBA scoring champion.

Last year, Loyd signed a 2-year / $463,030 contract with the Seattle Storm.

#1 Jackie Young- $252,450

Jackie Young is one of the biggest rising stars in the WNBA. The Indiana-born was named the Most Improved Player in 2022 and has played a crucial role in the success of the Las Vegas Aces.

Young was selected No. 1 in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Aces and since then, she has won two back-to-back championships and has made the All-Star selection twice. Young signed a two-year $504,900 with the team last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback