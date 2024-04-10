Top 5 WNBA scoring leaders of all time ft. Diana Taurasi

WNBA is arguably going through the greatest revolution in women's basketball history since 1997. With college players like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese entering the 2024 WNBA draft, the league will never be the same.

However, despite what the draft holds, several players have managed to bring the league to where it is today. Lisa Leslie, Diana Taurasi and Cynthia Cooper are some of the greats who have made the biggest contributions to women's basketball.

Particularly, in light of how the scoring is getting revolutionized in women's basketball, here is the list of top five scorers in WNBA history.

Top 5 WNBA scoring leaders of all time

#5. Candice Dupree - 6,895 points

Candice Dupree has an amazing WNBA career, but she left the game with a silence that might not have done justice to what she meant for the game. Dupree played 16 seasons in the league and retired without a formal announcement after dealing with a long injury.

She is largely considered by many as one of the best to touch the floor. She is still a leader in total 2-point field goals made. She is also seventh in total rebounds and fifth in total games played. Candice Dupree is fifth on the list with 6,895 points.

In her career, the 2014 champion played 494 games, averaging 14.0 points per game. She shot 49.5% from the field and 24.4% from the field. Dupree currently serves as the player development coach for the San Antonio Spurs.

#4. Tina Charles - 7,115 points

Tina Charles will go down in league history as one of the most accomplished basketball players ever. Currently playing with the Atlanta Dream, Charles won the Rookie of The Year award in 2010. She rose to prominence quickly as she won the league MVP in 2012.

Still active in the league, the 35-year-old Dream star was selected No. 1 by the Connecticut Sun in the 2010 WNBA draft. So far, she has played with teams like Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics.

She has scored 7,115 points in her career in 391 games. She averages 17.1 ppg while shooting 45.0% from the field and 32.5% from the field.

#3. Tamika Catchings - 7,380 points

Tamika Catchings was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020. She is largely considered one of the best two-way players of all time. Catchings has more than a scoring record on her resume.

She is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, a five-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, a champion in 2012 and a Finals MVP. Catchings also won the league MVP award in 2011 and was the WNBA's steals leader eight times in her career. The 10-time All-Star star is third on the scoring list with 7,380 points.

Catchings played 457 games in her career and averaged 16.1 ppg. She shot 41.5% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range.

#2. Tina Thompson - 7,488 points

Tina Thompson's name will forever remain engraved in the women's basketball. She was the No. 1 pick in the first-ever WNBA draft in 1997. Thompson was the first superstar in the league and also helped the Houston Comets become a dynasty.

Thompson and the Comets won four straight championships from 1997 to 2000. She is second on the list with 7,488 points. In her career, she played 496 games and averaged 15.1 ppg. Thompson shot 41.8% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range.

She also worked as a head coach for the Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball. Thompson was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

#1. Diana Taurasi - 10,108 points

Highly regarded as one of the greatest players in the league's history, Diana Taurasi has had an illustrious career. Taurasi is still putting numbers that seem untouchable while playing for the Phoenix Mercury.

After playing in the league for two decades, the Mercury star has stacked 10,108 points in her career. She was selected at No. 1 by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2004 draft. Taurasi is a three-time WNBA champion, two-time league Finals MVP and the league MVP in 2009. She has also made the WNBA First Team 10 times in her illustrious career.

Taurasi has played 529 games in her career, all with the Mercury. She averages 19.1 ppg while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point line.