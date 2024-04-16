Dwyane Wade hypes up his Chicago Sky and 3rd pick in WNBA draft

The 2024 WNBA Draft is here and the Chicago Sky have two of the top 10 picks in the draft. The 2021 WNBA champions have a chance to come out as one of the biggest winners from the upcoming draft. Chicago native and NBA great Dwyane Wade is excited about his home team going into the historic draft.

The 42-year-old took to social media to share his pleasure that his hometown team owns two of the top lottery picks.

“It is exciting time to know that you got a third pic in the draft," Wade said. "I love that for us it is no better time than now. So, to be in a position of ownership to be in investment to a team it feels so good … try to get back at being 2021 WNBA champion.”

Given how much hype the WNBA has gotten in recent times, it should be an exciting time for the Miami Heat legend. Wade has been in the Chicago Sky’s ownership group since 2023 and with such talent coming into the league, Wade is excited.

The Chicago Sky are the 2021 WNBA champions, which was also their first championship as a franchise. This WNBA Draft, with two top draft picks at No. 3 and No. 7, they have a legitimate chance to get back at being one of the top teams in the league.

Potential draft picks for the Chicago Sky 2024 WNBA Draft

The Chicago Sky have two picks in the top 10 going into the draft. They have No. 3 and No. 7 picks in the draft. Depending on their needs, the Sky can choose to draft players like Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese and Rickea Jackson.

Cardoso is one of the best centers in the draft, having won the NCAA championship this year with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Brazilian center has also been voted the 2024 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player. The Sky are likely to select Cardoso with their third pick in this year's WNBA draft.

Sky also has the seventh pick in the draft and they can choose either to go with Jackson or Reese. Jackson ranks as one of the draft's elite offensive players. This year, she recorded 20.2 points and 8.2 boards for the volunteers.

However, there is also a wider recognition that the Sky might choose to go with another big name, Angel Reese. She won the national championship with the LSU Tigers last season and was declared the 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Either with Cardoso and an offensive player or with two NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding players, the Sky cannot go wrong in this draft. This WNBA draft is set to open a big window for the Sky in the future.

