The 2024 WNBA Draft is less than 24 hours away and it's quite possibly one of the most anticipated drafts in league history. The hype surrounding Caitlin Clark is for real, with the teams already preparing for her arrival. Clark is the star of the show, but there are also other wonderful talents in the class.

This year's draft will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York. Fans are allowed to be in attendance for the first time since 2016. It's the "Caitlin Clark Effect," which dominated the women's NCAA Tournament this year.

The Indiana Fever own the first overall pick and everyone knows who they are picking. Things will get more interesting as the round progresses due to the number of talented players available for selection.

5 things to watch out for in the 2024 WNBA Draft

#1 - Caitlin Clark coverage in the mainstream media

Caitlin Clark of Iowa.

Caitlin Clark is the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft after a record-setting senior year at Iowa. Clark's popularity broke ratings records on television, which shows how she can transcend the league for the better.

The mainstream media are covering the 22-year-old sharpshooter's journey with several interviews with networks such as ESPN. She even made an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" and cracked some jokes during the "Weekly Update" segment.

#2 - Surprise picks in the Top 4

Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina

Before the Final Four, the first three picks of the 2024 WNBA Draft were expected to be Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. The three talented players were the consensus picks by several news outlets, but it all changed less than 24 hours before the draft.

Kamilla Cardoso's stock went up after she helped the South Carolina Gamecocks win the NCAA championship. She was named the Most Oustanding Player of the Tournament, which put her in the Top 3 in some drafts. Will Cardoso rise enough for the LA Sparks to select him at No. 2?

#3 - Where will Angel Reese land?

Angel Reese of LSU.

There is no doubt that LSU's Angel Reese is a star. It will translate in the NBA, but there are questions about her offensive game. Her defense and rebounding are already on a great level, but she struggled to score the ball in the Tigers' defeat to Iowa in the Elite 8.

The Chicago Sky moved one pick up after a trade with the Minnesota Lynx, with many fans thinking that the team was going after Reese. The 21-year-old forward star power and appeal can make her a Top 5 pick, but she's likely falling in the middle rounds.

#4 - How many international talents will get drafted?

Nyadiew Puoch and Isobel Borlase.

Last year's WNBA draft broke the record for the most number of international players selected with 12. This year's class has plenty of international talent available and might just be the best bunch the league has ever seen.

Some mock drafts have Australia's Nyadiew Puoch and Isobel Borlase going in the first round. Kamilla Cardoso is from Brazil, Leila Lacan and Carla Leite represent France and Nika Muhl is Croatian.

#5 - Will there be more trades?

The Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx struck a deal before the draft, swapping their first round picks to give the Sky two picks in the Top 7. Some teams might be open to trading their picks for players they can use to contend now. It will be interesting to see if more deals get done on draft night.

