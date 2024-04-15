Who is Nyadiew Puoch? Everything about Australian participating in WNBA Draft 2024

Nyadiew Puoch is one of several international prospects entering this year's WNBA Draft. Puoch is younger than most college players of the class, but has already been a pro for more than one season. She's projected as a mid to late first-round pick.

According to ESPN, Puoch grew up in Hobart, the capital city of Tasmania in Australia. She is one of seven children of her single mother named Nyakong, an immigrant from South Sudan. She is a product of the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.

The 19-year-old small forward began her career with the Southside Flyers of the WNBL and won a championship as a rookie. She currently plays for the Dandenong Rangers of the NBL1 league and will likely be a draft-and-stash player.

Nyadiew Puoch scouting report

Nyadiew Puoch stands at 6-foot-3 and can play both forward and center. Puoch played limited minutes for the Southside Flyers, averaging just 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in just 18.7 minutes per game.

However, Puoch is much better for the Dandenong Rangers against lesser-quality competition. She's averaging 18.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals in the first four games of the season.

According to Her Hoop Stats on Substack, the Australian's main strengths are her wing span and athleticism. Her potential on both sides of the floor should be enough for WNBA teams to think about drafting her. She can already create her own shot, but her efficiency needs work.

Puoch is also an underrated passer and her jump shot has been improving. She has the qualities to be a great defender and will need to be developed.

Nyadiew Puoch on training with great Australian players

One of the reasons why Nyadiew Puoch's development has been impressive is due to the help she receives from Australian basketball legends. Puoch told ESPN how beneficial training with players such as Lauren Jackson and Leilani Mitchell, as well as American players in the WNBL like Mercedes Russell.

"Playing with two of the most experienced players in Lauren Jackson and Leilani Mitchell has helped me on and off the court and great imports like Mercedes Russell," Puoch said. "Training with them every day, working on getting better every single day and learning new things has really helped."

Puoch is currently in the first round mock drafts of outlets such as ESPN (No. 10), Sporting News (No. 8), The Athletic (No. 8) and Yahoo! Sports (No. 10).

