"Snatch Angel at number 6 ima LOSE IT!!": WNBA fans react to Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx reportedly swapping draft picks ft. Angel Reese

The 2024 WNBA Draft just got more interesting after news broke out about a trade between the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx. The two teams are reportedly swapping picks in the draft, which could involve Angel Reese. The LSU product is expected to be selected in the first seven picks.

According to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Sky and the Lynx are swapping their respective first-round picks. The No. 7 selection will be going to Chicago, as well as Sika Kone, a 2025 second-rounder and the rights to swap 2026 first-round picks.

Meanwhile, the Lynx will now draft the No. 8 pick and acquire the rights to Nikolina Milic. The Serbian forward played in Minnesota the last two seasons but will remain overseas this year.

WNBA fans reacted to the shocking deal between the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx. Some Sky fans are celebrating the trade because they want their team to select Angel Reese.

"I swear if Mike T don't scoot that belly up to the phone and snatch Angel at number 6 ima LOSE IT!!" @KSladay11 wrote.

"Y'ALL. This literally confirms to me that the Sky are going after Reese," @illaurastrates claimed.

"It's looking like they getting my sis Angel Reese to Chicago," @Latesia27 commented.

Other Sky fans are looking forward to whatever duo the franchise selects with the No. 3 and No. 7 picks.

"Chicago sports deserves a Cardoso-Reese frontcourt," @TheTyronePalmer remarked.

"Rickea and Angel to the Sky would rock my world," @allbIonde shared.

"I would understand this more if it was clear who the Sky wanted at #3. I think they should go Cardoso there and then Alyssa Pili at 7," @livingnthe90s suggested.

When is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The 2024 WNBA Draft is scheduled for Apr. 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York. It's the first draft since 2016 where fans are allowed to watch in attendance. It's largely due to Caitlin Clark's popularity after an unforgettable final year with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

It will be televised on ESPN in the United and on TSN5 in Canada with a start time of 7:30 p.m. EST. The Indiana Fever own the first overall pick and are expected to select Clark. Ticket prices are going up for her games on the road, which is unprecedented.

The Iowa product is expected to raise the profile of the league and is possibly entering its most important season. Her mainstream appeal is off the charts, recently appearing on "Saturday Night Live."

