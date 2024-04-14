 "She won't stop until she's banned" - WNBA fans comically react to Liz Cambage's antics over ejection from WCBA game

Liz Cambage hasn’t played in the WNBA following her stint with the LA Sparks in 2022. After reports came out she wanted out of Los Angeles, the team and the Australian basketball star agreed to a contract divorce. She played just 25 games with the team before forcing her way out.

Over the past few years, she has been playing overseas. She had a stint with the Maccabi Bnot Ashod and then recently signed to suit up for the Sichuan Yuanda women’s basketball team in China. Controversy, though, followed her to Asia.

A clip of Liz Cambage reacting to an ejection in one of her games has recently gone viral. The video showed the Australian verbally abusing a referee before walking out taunting the fans. Known to be an instigator, she flexed that role in front of a packed arena in China.

Basketball fans on X, formerly Twitter, promptly reacted:

“LMFAOOOOO she won't stop until she's banned from each continent”

X user Antonio Wilson couldn’t hide his disappointment:

“Sad. Massive waste of talent.

One was a bit worried about her antics while playing in China:

“China not the country i’d be talkin greasy either”

Kate Curtiss probably had the same opinion as the people who are familiar with her:

“She’s got no class or respect for the game, her team or her teammates, watching this was honestly embarrassing”

One fan put her on the same level as one of the Golden State Warriors’ current stars:

“Liz Cambage [handshake] Draymond Green”

Controversy has followed Liz Cambage for most of her basketball career. Drafted No. 2 overall by the Tulsa Shock in the WNBA, she hesitated to join the team. Cambage played two seasons with the Shock before taking her talents to China. She has played in that country for years and must be quite known by basketball fans.

Cambage returned to play in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings before heading back to China. From Asia, she came back to play for the Las Vegas Aces for two seasons before signing with the LA Sparks. Her stops in Dallas, Las Vegas and Los Angeles were all marked with controversies.

Liz Cambage reportedly had some choice words for the Nigerian women’s basketball team in 2021

Liz Cambage was part of the Australian women’s basketball team that was scheduled to participate in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Leading to the said competition, the Aussies had a match with the Nigerian women’s national team. It was during the game that Cambage had her biggest controversy.

The Boomers’ center reportedly called the Nigerians “monkeys” and elbowed some of them during the game. A clip of that encounter once went viral. One of the Aussies’ opponents couldn’t hold back and punched her.

Roughly two years after the incident, Liz Cambage said in an interview that she never used racial slurs against the Nigerians. Whatever the case may be, basketball fans are no longer surprised by her antics.