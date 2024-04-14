"Yesss more babies" - WNBA stars share excitement over Brittney Griner breaking baby news on IG

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner are expecting their first child and the news was shared on Instagram on April 13. Alongside a photo of the WNBA big and her wife holding hands next to an ultrasound image of their child, Cherelle couldn't contain her excitement as she wrote,

“Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being."

The couple’s good news was due for a long time now, as they first met more than ten years ago while attending Baylor University from 2009 to 2013.

Fans and fellow WNBA players chimed in with their well wishes. New York Liberty's forward Breanna Stewart was pleased by the development as she said,

"Yesssss more babies"

Breanna Stewart was happy for Britney Griner and shared her excitement on IG

Olympics basketball icon Carpréaux Marjorie said she couldn't wait for a "Mini Griner". Mercury team forward Meg Walker commented as well with a string of emojis.

WNBA stars Meg Walker and Olympics basketball icon Carpréaux Marjorie shared their thoughts about Brittney Griner's baby news

More heartwarming reactions followed:

Her Mercury teammate Christyn Williams shared her excitement as well

Before the happy news came along, it was a tough stretch for the couple as Griner was detained in Russia for 10 months for drug charges when she was supposed to play an off-season game. After spending months in custody and a trial that spanned weeks, she was released on December 8, 2022.

Cherelle Griner reveals the tumultuous time when Brittney Griner was in prison

Earlier, in an interview with People, Cherelle Griner revealed how it was a tough time with her wife detained in Russia.

“I'm like, in no world would I ever [have] thought, you know, our president and a foreign nation's president would be sitting down having to discuss the freedom of my wife.

"It terrifies me, because when you watch movies, sometimes those situations don't end well. Sometimes they never get their person back.”

Brittney Griner was released in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bou. NBC News reported President Joe Biden signed off on the trade, which took place in the United Arab Emirates.

Her release was met warmly by sports stars across the world and the NBA team superstars Kevin Durant and Steph Curry shared their thoughts on her release as well. Speaking during 2022 Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year Awards, the Golden State Warriors superstar was happy that Griner was back home.

"We are glad she's [Brittney Griner] home, we're glad she's reunited with her family."

Now, with the baby news on the way, there is yet another reason for the Griners to celebrate.