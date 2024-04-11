“There could be a dynamic duo forming” with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston on the Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark is more than likely headed to the Indiana Fever. If so, she'll join forces with forward-center Aliyah Boston next season.

The Fever owns the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2024 WNBA Draft. Unless something crazy happens, Clark will be the top pick.

On3 writer Nick Schultz said Clark and Boston could emerge as a dynamic duo in Indianapolis.

"With less than 10 days to go until the WNBA Draft, it looks almost like a lock that the Indiana Fever will select Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick. It’s the second straight year the Fever secured the top selection after taking Aliyah Boston out of South Carolina last year, meaning there could be a dynamic duo forming in Indy."

Will Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston form an elite one-two punch?

Caitlin Clark didn't win four national championships like Breanna Stewart or three like Diana Taurasi. Actually, she never won one championship during her stellar career at Iowa. Yet, she's undoubtedly one of the greatest players in college basketball history. She's the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer and won back-to-back Naismith Awards.

Meanwhile, Boston had a great collegiate career as well. She led South Carolina to a national championship in 2022. Also that year, she became the first player to be named both the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and Naismith Women's Player of the Year.

Boston was selected first overall by the Fever in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She went on to win Rookie of the Year honors after averaging 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season.

Expand Tweet

Clark and Boston could turn out to be an unbelievable duo for years to come. Clark will provide the team with scoring (averaging a whopping 31.6 points this past season) and three-point shooting. Plus, she's an exceptional passer, dishing nearly nine assists per contest this year. Boston is extremely effective in the paint as a scorer and rebounder. Their playing styles complete each other perfectly.

It has been a rough several years for the Fever. The team finished with a 13-27 record in 2023 and hasn't made the playoffs since 2016. Things could change, though, very soon if Clark does indeed land in Indianapolis.