Dwyane Wade interested to invest in 2021 WNBA champion team: All you need to know

Dwyane Wade is currently involved with the Utah Jazz as an owner, however, he's also apparently looking to add to his portfolio. According to reports from The Chicago Sun-Times, Wade is looking to invest in his hometown team, the Chicago Sky.

The report revealed that Wade actually attended and observed the Sky practice this week at the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield. After what Dwyane Wade called a great day, two sources spoke to the Sun-Times to confirm that he's interested in investing in the Sky.

What many fans may not know is that in 2021, when the Sky won the WNBA championship, Wade's cousin James was the coach of the team. Currently, Wade's cousin still holds the position as coach of the team, as well as the GM position, meaning that the NBA champ has been plugged into the team.

With the added speculation thanks to Wade's close ties with the franchise, Sky guard Dana Evans spoke about the NBA champ's visit, via the Sun-Times:

“We need people like him. We need more NBA players to help expand the WNBA, and he talked a lot about that. It was pretty encouraging.”

The appreciation for Wade was echoed by Marina Mabrey, who recalled Wade's message to her and the rest of the players on the team:

“He told us, ‘We see you, and we see your hard work.'”

What has Dwayne Wade's cousin James said about the possibility?

Considering his close ties to both the team and his hometown of Chicago, it's no secret that many are hopeful Dwyane Wade follows through with investing. After taking a picture with the team and staff members and departing, Wade's cousin James spoke about the situation.

Unsurprisingly, he's remaining hopeful that things work out and his cousin becomes an investor. CBS Sports quoted the coach as saying:

"It would mean a lot, of course. especially when you're talking about the type of person that he is and how he does stuff for people. He's recognized and has a reputation of supporting not only this league but supporting everyone. So it would be special if something like that were to happen."

With the WNBA season underway, the Chicago Sky could use a boost to their season. Currently, the team has a 5-5 record, putting them in fifth place out of a possible six in the Eastern Conference.

Given that Dwyane Wade is also an investor in the Utah Jazz, it seems as though he's certainly found quite the role for himself in retirement.

