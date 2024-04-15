Top WNBA prospects Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso turned the Empire State Building orange in the lead-up to the WNBA Draft.

Clark and Cardoso are two of the top prospects available ahead of the WNBA Draft on April 15. The draft is taking place in New York City and the city is helping promote the draft in a big way.

On Monday morning, Clark and Cardoso went to the Empire State Building and flipped the switch to turn the building orange to represent the WNBA.

It was a nice touch by the Empire State Building to bring more attention to the WNBA Draft on Monday.

This draft is considered one of the most anticipated WNBA events in years, in large part due to Caitlin Clark and what she has done for women's basketball.

“This is the first time we’re going to have fans at the draft, so I think that’s going to be special,” ESPN analyst Andraya Carter said (via New York Post). “For people watching at home to see and hear a crowd and fans and people there, I think it’ll be really exciting.”

“Caitlin is kind of in a world of her own, but I don’t know that we have seen this kind of excitement across the board,” ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said. “You know, Angel Reese has a massive following. Cameron Brink has a large following of people, whether it’s following them on social media or following them throughout the course of their college career.

The 2024 WNBA Draft is set to air at 7:30 p.m. ET and is held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Where will Caitlin Clark be drafted?

Caitlin Clark is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The first overall pick is held by Indiana Fever and all signs point to them selecting Clark with the top pick.

This past season at Iowa, Clark averaged 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 8.9 assists, as the Hawkeyes lost in the national championship game for the second straight year.

Kamila Cardoso, meanwhile, is projected to be selected third overall by the Chicago Sky. Cardoso was a key contributor for South Carolina, who won the national title this season.

