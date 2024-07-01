  • home icon
  • Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (July 1)

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Jul 01, 2024 14:35 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm
Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings starting lineup and depth chart (Credit: Getty)

Dallas Wings will clash against Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on July 1. The contest on Monday will be the third between two Western Conference teams and second back-to-back.

The game is scheduled at 10:00 PM ET and can be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video and FuboTV and aired on NBA TV and FOX13+.

The Storm is having a fairly good season so far. The team has played 18 games this season and holds the fourth spot in the league with a 12-6 record. On the other hand, the Wings are ranked 10th in the league with a 4-14 record.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm: Injury reports

Dallas Wings injury report for June 1

The Dallas Wings have been struggling with injuries. Jaelyn Brown and Maddy Siegrist are both out for the second back-to-back game against the Storm. Brown is out with illness while Siegrist is out with a finger injury.

Seattle Storm injury report for June 1

The Seattle Storm does not have any player on the injury report. MacKenzie Holmes is out for the entire 2024 season with a knee injury.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm: Starting lineups and depth charts

Dallas Wings starting lineup and depth chart

GuardForwardCenter
Arike Ogunbowale
Maddy Siegrist
Teaira McCowan
Sevgi Uzun
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
Stephanie Soares
Jacy Sheldon
Monique BillingsKalani Brown
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
Jaelyn Brown (Out)Maddy Siegrist(out)

Seattle Storm starting lineup and depth chart

GuardsForwardsCenters
Jewell LoydNneka OgwumikeEzi Magbegor
Skylar Diggins-SmithDulcy Fankam MendjiadeuMercedes Russell
Victoria Vivians
Jordan Horston
Sami Whitcomb
Kiana Williams

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm: Head-to-head

The Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm have met twice in this regular season, with the Storm beating the Wings on both occasions.

The first game between the opponents was played in Dallas and the second game on 29th June was played in Seattle. This will be the second back-to-back game between two teams that will take place in Seattle.

Overall, both teams have faced each other 72 times in their franchise history and the Storm have won 52.4% of those games. The Storm have won 44 of the 72 games.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm: Key players

Last game Jewell Loyd scored 30 points for the Seattle Storm and she is expected to have a big game against the Wings again. Loyd has had two back-to-back 30-point games. On June 27, she dropped 34 points against the Indiana Fever in just 34 minutes.

Arike Ogunbowale will be a key player for the Wings. She will have the heaviest responsibility to carry most of the Wings’ offense. With Natasha Howard back on the roster, she is also going to play a big part in the matchup.

Quick Links

