Did Angel Reese deny spot on Caitlin Clark's All-Star team? Viral 'beef' claim debunked

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are going to be on opposite teams in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Clark was unable to draft Reese as part of her roster, with Napheesa Collier selecting the Chicago Sky star third in the second round. However, a claim has gone viral on the internet about Reese "denying" a spot on Clark's team.

According to Sports Troller on X, Reese was originally selected by Clark for her roster but denied the spot due to their "beef." The two are considered rivals by many, including the media, though things have mellowed down a bit after their first matchup of the season was blown out of proportion.

For those who are unaware, Sports Troller is not a serious page on X. It's satirical and is meant to fool people into thinking that Angel Reese didn't want to get drafted by Caitlin Clark. It was done for clicks, though it won't be surprising if some take it seriously.

Clark did have an opportunity to draft Reese in the second round after Collier picked Skylar Diggins with her second pick. Instead of breaking the internet, the Indiana Fever star went with Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams. Collier would then select Reese with her next pick.

Here's the full roster for Team Clark and Team Collier.

Team Clark

Guard - Caitlin Clark

Guard - Sabrina Ionescu

Forward - Satou Sabally

Forward - A'ja Wilson

Center - Aliyah Boston

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell

Guard - Sonia Citron

Guard - Jackie Young

Forward - Gabby Williams

Forward - Kiki Iriafen

Forward - Kayla Thornton

Team Collier

Guard - Paige Bueckers

Guard - Allisha Gray

Forward - Nneka Ogwumike

Forward - Napheesa Collier

Forward - Breanna Stewart

Guard - Courtney Williams

Guard - Skylar Diggins

Guard - Kelsey Plum

Forward - Angel Reese

Forward - Alyssa Thomas

Forward - Rhyne Howard

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled for July 19 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The two captains also swapped coaches after the draft, with Cheryl Reeve now coaching Team Collier and Sandy Brondello in charge of Team Clark.

Caitlin Clark to return from injury on Wednesday

After missing the last five games due to a groin injury, Caitlin Clark is scheduled to return on Wednesday. The Indiana Fever are set to face the Golden State Valkyries, and if Clark doesn't suffer any setback, she'll be playing in her first game since June 24.

The Fever have been cautious with Clark, who previously missed five games early in the season because of a quad strain.

