Did Caitlin Clark get drug tested after 32-pt explosion vs New York Liberty? Viral claim debunked

After a five-game absence due to a quad injury, Caitlin Clark returned with a bang on Saturday against the New York Liberty. Clark dropped 32 points in the Indiana Fever's 102-88 win at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. One report said that the Fever star was drug tested after the game, but is it true?

According to NBA Centel on X, Clark was drug tested 11 times after Indiana handed the defending champions their first loss of the season. WNBA players are subjected to three random drug tests during the season and once during the offseason.

However, it should be noted that NBA Centel is a satire or parody account. They aren't meant to be taken seriously, with many fans still getting "centeled" for believing a report from it. It's based on the NBA Central account that's now called Dunk Central.

With the WNBA's increasing popularity, NBA Centel has been regularly making parody posts on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. One of its posts was about Reese getting drug tested after a 13-point explosion two weeks ago.

The account has 667,300 followers and counting and has been featured previously on ESPN, Barstool Sports, Sports Illustrated and Complex. It became so popular that more Centel accounts were created for other sports leagues and even for professional wrestling.

Nevertheless, people still need to be careful and read the account that's making the report. Centel should never be taken seriously, as it's made to garner laughs and not misinformation.

Caitlin Clark on how she's feeling after first game in more than 2 weeks

Caitlin Clark on how she's feeling after first game in more than 2 weeks. (Photo: IMAGN)

Some people thought that Caitlin Clark would have some court rust after missing the last five games and more than two weeks of action. However, she came out firing as she willed the Indiana Fever to a win over the New York Liberty.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Clark was asked about her feelings following her first game back from injury. She felt good and credited the medical team for helping her be ready.

"My legs felt really strong, like I just felt in good shape," Clark said, according to the IndyStar. "And, you know, a lot of that is credit to our medical team. They've kept me in shape, even though I haven't been able to maybe be up and down as much as everybody else. It's just finding other things to do that I can find confidence in to be ready to play, and that's certainly how I felt out there."

The Fever host the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday for their next game before a three-game road trip out West.

