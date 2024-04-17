Did Caitlin Clark graduate? Closer look at Indiana Fever’s no. 1 pick from Iowa

As the Indiana Fever eagerly anticipate the arrival of Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, questions arise about her academic journey.

Clark, the former standout from the University of Iowa, has dominated headlines for her unparalleled scoring prowess and playmaking abilities. However, amidst the fervour surrounding her transition to the professional ranks, one question lingers: Did Caitlin Clark graduate?

According to university sources, Clark is set to graduate from Iowa on May 14, marking the culmination of her collegiate academic endeavours. The confirmation adds another accolade to her already illustrious resume, solidifying her status as not only a basketball prodigy but also a dedicated student-athlete.

Her impending graduation signifies a significant milestone in her life as she shifts her focus to her professional basketball career with the Indiana Fever.

With her academic responsibilities soon to be behind her, Clark is poised to bring her unparalleled talents to the Fever, aiming to revitalize the team's fortunes in the upcoming WNBA season.

Caitlin Clark's career with Iowa Hawkeyes

The six-foot-zero guard, hailing from West Des Moines, Iowa, Caitlin Clark joins the Indiana roster after a stellar career at the University of Iowa. Her remarkable achievements include etching her name as the top scorer in college basketball history.

Clark's legacy in the NCAA record books is illustrious; she's the all-time leading scorer across both men's and women's college basketball with 3,951 points. Additionally, she holds the record for the most points scored (480) in the women's NCAA Tournament history.

Clark's dominance extends to various statistical categories: she ranks first in field goals made (1,293), first in 3-point field goals made (548), third in assists (1,144), and fourth in free throws made (817).

In the Big Ten conference, Clark leaves an indelible mark as the all-time leader in points, assists, field goals made, 3-point field goals made and free throws made.

Indiana Fever select Caitlin Clark with number 1 pick in 2024 WNBA draft

The Indiana Fever made a significant move on Monday night, selecting University of Iowa guard Clark as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Completing their 2024 WNBA Draft Class, the Fever also added guards Leilani Correa from Florida and Celeste Taylor from Ohio State to their roster.

