Draymond Green exasperated at Caitlin Clark fan calling A’ja Wilson a 'coward' for ducking media in humiliating loss

A’ja Wilson has been the subject of more social media taunting after the Las Vegas Aces succumbed to an embarrassing 89-73 loss to the Indiana Fever in WNBA semifinals, where they never seemed to find a way to control the game. It’s their first defeat since the infamous 53-point blowout to the Minnesota Lynx that sparked a historic 16-game winning streak in the regular season.Wilson comes under scrutiny from Indiana Fever fans for ducking media duties. It’s not really surprising. It’s not really surprising. Players skip media duties after brutal losses all the time, even when they’re contractually obligated to do so. However, Wilson was the woman of the hour after winning the historic four-time WNBA MVP, so to speak, and the person everyone wanted to talk to after the game, which drew some worrying comments.One Fever fan went further, even labeling Wilson’s act as a ‘coward,’ which caught the attention of Warriors star Draymond Green.Here’s the fan’s full comment:“A’ja Wilson just won MVP and is ducking postgame media after putting up a stinker. But I bet if the Aces win on Tuesday, she will be front and center. You can sit there and have a conference about winning the MVP, but can’t be asked questions about the ass-whopping you just took? She is a COWARD!!!!”Green, who has been vocal about A’ja Wilson due to their shared ties as Klutch Sports clients, felt it was too strong a word to label Wilson as a coward.“A coward is a strong word, he said. “Sometimes you just don’t want to talk. But you probably wouldn’t know what that’s like… also not sure whopping fits there.” Post by @money23green View on ThreadsAnother fan rebuked his statement that it was indeed a whooping:'Yeah, it kinda does, they got belt to ass.'Green couldn't resist the urge to bite back in reply:“Not speaking after a game loss doesn’t make you a coward… go build a bridge and get over it.”Wilson had a rough night, finishing with 16 points in the 16-point loss. Her MVP rival, Kelsey Mitchell, doubled the Aces star’s scoring with a game-high 34 points. This loss is not terminal, but it places them on the back foot in the series. The Fever now have home-court advantage with a 1-0 lead. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday.