Elizabeth Kitley WNBA Draft 2024 projection: Projected pick and team

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley, standing at 6-foot-6, possessed the potential to secure a first-round pick in the 2023 Draft. However, after opting for a fifth season with the team, her aspirations took a turn when an ACL injury halted her momentum mid-season, likely diminishing her draft prospects.

Despite the setback, Kitley's determination remains unwavering as she sets her sights on a WNBA career. Her impressive collegiate stats, boasting 2,709 points, 1,506 rebounds, and 331 blocked shots, underscore her prowess on the court.

With her commanding stature and formidable skills, Kitley is poised to capture the attention of numerous WNBA teams vying for a true center presence. Below are five potential landing spots where Kitley could make her mark.

Elizabeth Kitley WNBA Draft 2024 projection

Elizabeth Kitley's projected draft position hovers between 15 and 20 on most draft boards. However, her recent ACL injury adds a layer of uncertainty, leaving room for debate whether this placement is too high or too low.

Prior to her injury, Kitley showcased formidable skills, averaging 22.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game and securing ACC Player of the Year honors for the third consecutive season.

The case of Nyara Sabally, selected fifth-overall by the New York Liberty in 2022 despite health concerns, sets a precedent. It's possible that a team may overlook Kitley's injury and see her as a worthwhile investment in the first round, perhaps as a draft-and-stash prospect.

Post-surgery, Kitley has been diligently undergoing rehabilitation in Blacksburg. However, the team that selects her in the draft may opt for her to relocate and undergo supervised rehabilitation.

Looking ahead, Kitley has set her sights on being prepared for a WNBA training camp next spring. She's even aiming to regain fitness in time to potentially compete professionally overseas as early as January or February, ensuring she's in optimal condition for the 2025 WNBA camp.

Elizabeth Kitley for Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix endured a challenging 9-31 season, with its top players, Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, facing age-related concerns—Taurasi at 41 and Griner at 33, further complicated by Griner's recent stint in a Russian prison.

Compounding matters: the Mercury struggled on the boards, ranking as the weakest rebounding team in the WNBA last season with only 30.9 rebounds per game.

Given their ageing roster and rebounding woes, the Mercury could opt to bide their time for Kitley's recovery and potentially offer her an opportunity to develop behind Griner as the franchise's centre for the future.