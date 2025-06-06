"Everything is better with you": Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee pour love on Valkyries star with heartfelt messages

Kate Martin celebrated her 25th birthday on Thursday and tributes quickly poured in from those closest to her. Leading the celebrations was Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who penned a heartfelt message to honor her close friend. Meanwhile, Martin’s girlfriend, Claire Gransee, shared a sweet collage of photos accompanied by a loving note.

Clark, who shares a deep bond with Martin from their days together at Iowa, also posted a touching photo of the two. In the image, Clark is seen wearing her Fever jersey while Martin sports her former Las Vegas Aces jersey, as the two walk side by side out of the tunnel, capturing a special moment from last season.

"See you v soon ILY, happy birthday Kater," Clark wrote.

(Image Credit: Caitlin Clark/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Claire Gransee’s tribute to her girlfriend was even more touching than Caitlin Clark’s. She shared a series of never-before-seen, intimate photos with Kate Martin, accompanied by a heartfelt message that beautifully expressed the depth of her love and admiration.

"Love you so big, everything is better with you," Gransee wrote. "Birthday-chick! easiest person to celebrate and love! This is so 25."

(Image Credit: Claire Gransee/Instagram)

Martin and Gransee’s relationship appears to have blossomed during their time in Iowa. The couple went public with their romance last year and have since been sharing a steady stream of adorable photos and heartfelt messages on social media, offering fans a glimpse into their loving and supportive bond.

