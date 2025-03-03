Fever's Lexie Hull enjoys walk on the beach with her dog

Lexie Hull may not be amongst the WNBA's best players, but if there ever was someone who qualifies as a bona fide all-rounder, she would be it. Hull, who had a perfect GPA in high school and graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees from Stanford while being a multi-sport athlete, has also taken to philanthropy and modelling while pursuing her career as a professional basketball player.

Naturally, with her seemingly being good at everything, it comes as no surprise that Hull is enjoying a casual beachside walk with her dog in Miami, where she is on duty as a regular for Rose BC at Unrivaled.

"We like long walks on the beach" captioned Lexie Hull on Sunday, as she posted a picture of hers on the Miami beach, walking her dog.

Lexie Hull's latest Instagram story from Miami - Source: Instagram

Hull has been an ever-present for Rose BC at the inaugural season of Unrivaled, featuring in all 11 of their fixtures, where she has linked up with WNBA All-Stars Angel Reese, Kahleah Copper and Chelsea Gray. The team is second in the league, only behind the Lunar Owls led by Skylar Diggins-Smith and Napheesa Collier.

Lexie Hull is presently the only person to have teamed up with both Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

Beyond all her achievements, in a WNBA context, a special role held exclusively by Hull, as of now, is that she is the only person who can share context on how Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are as teammates. Hull, who appears for the Indiana Fever alongside Caitlin Clark, has now teamed up with Angel Reese, albeit in a different format of basketball, with Unrivaled.

Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark in action for the Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

Being part of the journey of two special players mired in a great, media-driven rivalry is bound to gain Hull media attention. The former NCAA champion could be key to both Reese's and Clark's first serious attempts at silverware, and may have the keys to add to the narratives surrounding the two young All-Stars going ahead.

