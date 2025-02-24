Fever star Natasha Howard's wife leaves heartfelt 3-word reaction to Angel Reese's pictures in dazzling diamond necklace

Indiana Fever star Natasha Howard's wife, Jac'Eil Duckworth, reacted to Angel Reese's Instagram post on Sunday. The Chicago Sky forward shared three photos on social media, showcasing a dazzling "A5" diamond necklace. The 'A' represents the initial of her name, while '5' signifies her jersey number.

Ad

"Sincerely yours, A5," Reese captioned her post.

Ad

Trending

Jac'Eil was one of many netizens who commented on Angel Reese's post, leaving a heartfelt three-word reaction in the comment section.

"Definitely a BarBie."

(Credit: Angel Reese/Instagram)

Jac'Eil and WNBA star Natasha Howard tied the knot last year after two years of dating. Howard shared the joyous news with a heartfelt post on social media.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Howard, a two-time WNBA champion, recently joined the Indiana Fever in free agency. The veteran forward is set to team up with Caitlin Clark for the 2025 WNBA season. The former Dallas Wings star will face off against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky multiple times, with both teams competing in the same conference.

Natasha Howard took her wife's advice before joining Indiana Fever

Natasha Howard recently shared that her wife, Jac'Eil Duckworth, played a significant role in her decision to return to Indiana and sign with the Fever. Howard emphasized her partner's advice to prioritize her happiness during free agency and choose a team where she would truly thrive.

Ad

"It's just amazing to have someone that understands me as a person first," Howard told IndyStar. "She told me, 'This is your year to be selfish,' and I see it now because I've been selfless long enough when it comes to my career for other teams, and I never got the return back."

The Indiana Fever were thrilled to land unrestricted free agent Howard in free agency. In fact, GM Amber Cox emphasized that signing the veteran forward was one of the team’s top priorities this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback