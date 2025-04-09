Forget Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi, WNBA legend says Sarah Strong will be the greatest UConn

Sarah Strong is the talk of the town after her dominant display at the NCAA Tournament Finals that brought championship glory back to UConn. The freshman has been touted for greatness by many, but WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes has gone on to set the bar of expectations extremely high for Strong.

Swoopes claimed that Strong could be the greatest UConn Huskies player of all time.

For any other program, this could be considered a not-so-wild take by Swoopes, but a look at the list of UConn alumni who went on to dominate the WNBA puts the former WNBA MVP's prediction into perspective.

Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, Tina Charles and Napheesa Collier form part of the elite list of talents that Swoopes expects Sarah Strong to overtake.

"There's been some great talent that has come out of UConn. Sarah Strong might be, when it's all said and done, she might be the best player to come out of UConn," said Swoopes on Wednesday's episode of the 'Women's Hoops Show.'

"She shouldn't be able to do some of the things that she's doing as a freshman. ... She can post you up, she already has some nice little moves ... she has counters to her counters. ... She can shoot the three. ... Like, 'This is what I do, y'all forget who my mama is?'" Added Swoopes, while waxing lyrical about Strong's offensive arsenal.

The WNBA legend went on to talk about other aspects of Sarah Strong's game. She dissected in-depth why she believes the freshman forward is set to overtake the likes of Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi atop the Mount Rushmore of talents to come out of UConn.

Swoopes also went on to attribute Strong's shooting ability to her mother, Allison Feaster, whom Swoopes played against at the WNBA stage.

With an athletic background, a well-refined game, and having found herself in one of the greatest developmental programs in women's basketball, Sarah Strong is well on her way to success. After her perfect start to her collegiate career, can she live up to the hype surrounding her constructed by some of the WNBA's finest?

Sarah Strong's mother, former WNBA All-Star Allison Feaster, credits Maya Moore for her daughter's success

Allison Feaster was a star in the WNBA, renowned for her shooting prowess, and currently serves as the director of player development for the Boston Celtics. With such a profile, one would assume that she played a huge part in developing her daughter to stardom. But Feaster herself had another UConn legend to thank after Strong's NCAA success: Maya Moore.

Maya Moore was reportedly the biggest reason Sarah Strong opted to join UConn and was the player Strong admired the most growing up. It was only fitting that Moore was in attendance to celebrate with the UConn star after her big night at the NCAA Tournament final. Feaster did not miss the moment, sharing it on social media while thanking Moore for her part in Strong's journey.

Feaster, who was a two-time NCAA season scoring leader herself, now gets to enjoy her daughter's journey to the WNBA, and with sky-high expectations. There is a realistic chance that Allison Feaster and Sarah Strong become the first mother-daughter All-Star pair in WNBA history. Strong's upward trajectory could make it a reality as soon as 2028.

