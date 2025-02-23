"Get Carver LOUD" - Caitlin Clark proudly roots for Iowa in Hawkeyes showdown against No. 3 UCLA

Even from a distance, Caitlin Clark is supporting the Iowa Hawkeyes, the team she took to back-to-back national championship games in her last two college seasons. The WNBA star has remained close to the Hawkeyes and even paid several visits to her alma mater during the offseason.

As Iowa takes on No. 3 UCLA Bruins, Clark took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a message to fans in attendance about what she expected to see from them.

"Get Carver LOUD for the girls today!!!!! Let’s go @IowaWBB," Clark tweeted on Sunday.

The unranked Hawkeyes arrived at this game as +8.5 underdogs, but Caitlin Clark tried to encourage fans to give extra support to the team against one of the best teams in the nation. The 25-1 Bruins rank second in the Big Ten after only losing a game against Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks on Feb. 13.

As for Iowa, they beat USC at home 76-69 on Feb. 2, with Caitlin Clark in attendance. However, they haven't been as consistent as the Bruins and boast an 18-8 record. They're coming off an 86-78 overtime loss to Ohio State, which ended Iowa's six-game winning streak.

Led by Lauren Betts, one of the best prospects in women's basketball, the Bruins present a difficult challenge for the Hawkeyes, but they've proven they can compete toe-to-toe with any opponent.

WNBA analyst agreed with Caitlin Clark's agent over the player's WNBA payment

Caitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA has made her a recurring topic among fans and analysts. After her agent, Erin Kane, said the W would never pay her client what she was really worth, plenty of eyebrows were raised.

However, WNBA analyst Elle Duncan touched on this remark and agreed with the agent, citing what Clark made for Iowa and what she's doing as a pro.

"She's 100% right," said Duncan. "For Iowa alone, they believe that she has generated over $85 million in revenue." (19:22)

"The impact of what she has been able to do in Indiana, in the Fever games, and in the W as a whole. Of course names like her and Angel Reese and this next crop of stars, and the current ones as well. Of course they link themselves to this new $200 million valuation that the W ended up getting," added Duncan. (19:35)

While her endorsement money was $11 million in 2024, Clark only made a little over $75K with the Indiana Fever during her rookie season. While her impact has been remarkable, it doesn't seem like she'll be active when her impact pays off for the rest of the players.

