Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips - July 9 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are four games on the WNBA schedule for Wednesday, including the Golden State Valkyries visiting the Indiana Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Valkyries are on a two-game losing streak, while the Fever are coming off a disappointing defeat.

Golden State is trying to survive a four-game road trip, losing the first two against the Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream. The Fever, on the other hand, will get Caitlin Clark back from injury. Clark is expected to return after missing the last five games with a groin injury.

Fans can watch the Valkyries-Fever game on local channels KPIX 5 in San Francisco, KOVR 13 in Sacramento and WTHR Channel 13 in Indiana. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and WNBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for noon EST.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Valkyries (+310) vs. Fever (-420)

Spread: Valkyries +8.5 (-110) vs. Fever -8.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Valkyries o164 (-108) vs. Fever u164 (-111)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever Preview

Monday's game between the Golden State Valkyries and Indiana Fever is their second matchup of the season. The Valkyries shocked the Fever 88-77 on June 19 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, led by Kayla Thornton's 16-point performance.

The Fever have been playing well despite their inconsistencies, with Caitlin Clark's return expected to boost their confidence. Clark has missed a total of 10 games already this season, which doesn't bode well for her chances of winning the WNBA MVP award.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups

Valkyries

G - Tiffany Hayes | G - Veronica Burton | F - Kayla Thornton | F - Monique Billings | C - Temi Fagbenle

Fever

G - Caitlin Clark | G - Kelsey Mitchell | F - Lexie Hull | F - Natasha Howard | C - Aliyah Boston

Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever Betting Tips

Kayla Thornton has an over/under of 15.5 points via FanDuel. She's favored to go UNDER (-125) since she's averaging 14.9 points per game this season. It's not a bad bet to make because Thornton has not scored 16 or more points in four of her last five games.

Caitlin Clark is favored to go OVER (-122) 16.5 points via FanDuel. Clark hasn't played in the past five games, so it could take time for her to get back into rhythm. Bet on CC to score at least 17 points against the WNBA's youngest franchise.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever Prediction

The Fever are favored to beat the Valkyries at home due to Caitlin Clark's return. The prediction is a win for the Fever, with the Valkyries covering the +8.5 spread and the total going over 164 points.

