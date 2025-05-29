Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips - May 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are only two games on the WNBA schedule for Thursday, including the Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty matchup. It's their second meeting of the season, with the defending champions making it look easy on Tuesday. The Liberty defeated the Valkyries 95-67 to improve to 4-0 for the season.
Breanna Stewart led the way with 24 points, while Jonquel Jones contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kayla Thornton and Veronica Burton both had 13 points for Golden State, with Kate Martin scoring a season-high 10 points in 18 minutes off the bench.
Fans can watch the Valkyries-Liberty game on local channels KPIX 5 and KMAX 31 in San Francisco and WWOR-My9 in New York City. It's also available via live stream on Liberty Live, FuboTV and WNBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips
The Golden State Valkyries are off to a 2-2 start in their inaugural season in the WNBA. They lost to the LA Sparks and New York Liberty but have wins over the Sparks and Washington Mystics. There's no clear star for the Valkyries, but they have been impressive as a team in their two wins.
Meanwhile, the Liberty are 4-0 entering Thursday's game at the Barclays Center. They have wins over the Las Vegas Aces, Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever and the Valkyries. Breanna Stewart remains as their best player, with Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones as part of her supporting cast.
Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty Preview
Moneyline: Valkyries (+1200) vs. Liberty (-3000)
Spread: Valkyries +18.5 (-110) vs. Liberty -18.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Valkyries o163.5 (-110) vs. Liberty u163.5 (-108)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups
Valkyries
G - Veronica Burton | G - Tiffany Hayes | F - Kayla Thornton | F - Janelle Salaun | F - Temi Fagbenle
Liberty
G - Sabrina Ionescu | G - Natasha Cloud | F - Leonie Fiebich | F - Breanna Stewart | C - Jonquel Jones
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty Betting Tips
Kayla Thornton has an over/under of 12.5 points via FanDuel. Thornton had 13 points in her first game against her former team. Bet on Thornton to go OVER (+104) and score at least 13 points on Thursday.
Breanna Stewart is favored to go UNDER 18.5 points via DraftKings. The two-time WNBA MVP is averaging 19.3 points per game this season, so don't overthink it and bet on Stewart to go OVER (-105) and hit the mark at 19 points.
Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty Prediction
The Liberty are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Valkyries on Thursday night at the Barclays Center. The Valkyries were no match against the Liberty two days ago, so the result is unlikely to change.
However, the prediction is a win for New York, with Golden State covering the +18.5 spread and the total going OVER 163.5 points.