"Gonna get eaten alive": Sophie Cunningham drops honest answer on choosing Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers or $410,060 star for clutch shot

There's no wrong answer when choosing one of Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, or $410,060 star Sabrina Ionescu to take the last shot, but Sophie Cunningham boldly picked her Fever teammate. Knowing that any answer could see her scrutinized, Cunningham went with Clark for multiple reasons.

Ad

The Fever guard believes Clark is the best shooter. During the latest episode of her podcast, "Show Me Something," which dropped Tuesday, Cunningham said:

"I think it's easy 'cause she's my teammate, and I know I'm gonna get eaten alive regardless of the answer I choose; there's no right answer here. So, I want everyone to know that. I'm going with CC 'cause no one shoots like she shoots. I mean, that's obvious."

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, her co-host, West Wilson, chose Paige Bueckers over Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu. While Sophie Cunningham's ultimate choice was Clark, she conceded that if the shot is from the midrange, then the answer has to be Bueckers.

"Yeah, midrange you'd go Bueckers," Cunningham said.

Ad

Clark, Bueckers and Ionescu have the unique ability to score and facilitate at a high level, depending on what their team needs. As for their clutch scoring ability, it will likely come down to favoritism for many. All three are credible shotmakers from their spots and have been renowned for their efficiency.

Sophie Cunningham on WNBA's firing line again for lamenting Paige Bueckers' whistle

Sophie Cunningham was fined by the WNBA for the third time after complaining about referees. Her latest issue was about Paige Bueckers' favorable whistle, which she pointed out in the last episode of her podcast on August 14, following the Fever's 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings.

Ad

After multiple questionable calls went against Cunningham when she guarded Bueckers, the Fever guard brought up the issue on her show, saying:

"Those refs were giving her every freaking whistle last night. Like, you literally couldn't touch her. ... That s**t is so annoying to me. Like, if you're going to do that, then give it to our guards. Like, I just hate the inconsistency."

Ad

Ad

On Tuesday's episode, Cunningham revealed that it got her in trouble.

"I'm officially 3-for-3 on being fined by the WNBA," she said. "They didn't like my comments on Paige Bueckers. I didn't even say anything bad."

Cunningham was fined $500 in July for a TikTok video in which she mentioned the refs while lip-syncing to a Sabrina Carpenter song. That was followed by another fine, this time with a $1,500 penalty, for comments on her podcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More