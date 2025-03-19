"Haters gonna be silenced this season": Fever fans pumped as Caitlin Clark & $85,000 teammate hit the court together for the first time

The Caitlin Clark era at Indiana showed early signs of promise as the rookie managed to catapult the team into the playoffs in 2024. With Clark instantly elevating the team, this offseason marked Indiana going all-in to get the team back to championship contention.

The $85,000 deal to sign Brianna Turner was one of them, and footage of Clark and Turner linking up for the first time together has the fanbase hyped for the upcoming season.

On Wednesday, the Fever posted footage of their new duo getting their first reps together with the coaches.

Fans have already touted the duo to be among the best in the league and the optimism in the Indiana fanbase appears to have grown multi-folds ever since the training montage hit the internet.

Some of the most excited fan reactions to the Brianna Turner-Caitlin Clark pairing on X are here:

"Haters gonna be silenced this season," posted a fan.

"Brianna Turner and Caitlin Clark are a top 10 duo in the league," stated a fan.

"Just wait til we get all these girls on the practice court. holy hell it's gonna be nuts," said another fan.

"BT + CC = Championship," posted a fan.

"My girl about to have a 30 assists game" tweeted a fan.

"The wingspan expansion on this team is going to be epic," said another fan.

The Fever means business heading into the 2025 season and their hectic offseason highlights the same. With the rest of their new additions also set to join the team as the last stretch of preseason preparations commence, the Caitlin Clark championship window might as well be declared open.

Caitlin Clark is heading to her sophomore season with four All-Star teammates

Including Clark, who rose to All-Star status as a rookie, the Fever now boasts five players who have secured WNBA All-Star status. Adding two-time All-Defensive First Team member Brianna Turner wasn't even their most significant offseason move.

Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, Aliyah Boston and DeWanna Bonner complete the set of All-Star caliber players who shall now join forces with Caitlin Clark and Brianna Turner in their quest to bring the Fever back to champion status.

The franchise secured the only championship in 2012 and is now set to return to contender status.

The Clark-Boston All-Star duo just got a tonne of help during the 2025 off-season - Source: Getty

The Fever head into the season as the third-favorite team to win the championship according to Bet 365, with defending champions New York Liberty and the 2023 champions Las Vegas Aces the only teams topping them. The excitement among the fans is palpable and the haters might just be silenced shortly.

