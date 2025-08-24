"Heck yeah": Sophie Cunningham once entered her high school football team as kicker and got tackled

Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham has built a reputation as an “enforcer,” and that toughness stems from her past. A resurfaced clip shows her playing as a kicker on her high school football team, where she once absorbed a heavy tackle.ESPN Originals first shared the clip on TikTok and was later reshared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. It featured the Fever guard and her mother, Paula, recalling her brief stint as a high school football kicker.&quot;I was actually in a boot, cause of a stress facture so I shouldn't even have been doing it but it was our rival school,&quot; Cunningham recalled.&quot;Our kicker on the football team got injured, and so at that point, the head coach and some of the other coaches were talking, and they knew Sophie, and they thought, 'Well, maybe you know she could,' they saw her kick and maybe she would be interested so they asked her,&quot; Paula added.Continuing the story, Cunningham admitted she was eager to try football and even ended up on the receiving end of a tackle.&quot;Our Coach was like, 'Hey, we need you to kick do you want to?' and I was like, 'Well, heck yeah!'&quot; she said. &quot;It was awesome, I got tackled once, and I still have the scar from it.&quot;The clip showed Cunningham fully suited up in helmet and pads. The WNBA star converted a kick, hinting at her natural ability on the gridiron.Although she had a knack for football, Cunningham stuck to basketball and attended the University of Missouri in Columbia, where she played four seasons of college basketball, averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.Sophie Cunningham begins rehab with hospital selfie after season-ending injurySophie Cunningham’s 2025 season was cut short after tearing the MCL in her right knee. The injury occurred during the Indiana Fever’s 99-83 win on Sunday, when she collided with Connecticut Suns' Bria Hartley.Undergoing a medical procedure to start her recovery process, Cunningham shared a selfie from the hospital as she updated fans about her journey on Instagram.&quot;See ya on the other side :),&quot; she captioned the story.Sophie Cunningham posts an update on her rehab (Source: Instagram/Sophie Cunningham)Cunningham’s debut season in Indiana was eventful, quickly winning fans over after defending Caitlin Clark. She became a key contributor off the bench and played a vital role in helping the Fever capture their first Commissioner’s Cup title.