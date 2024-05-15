How to watch Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings? Online streams, TV schedules and more

The Chicago Sky will take on the Dallas Wings later tonight to tip off their WNBA campaigns at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. With Angel Reese expected to make her official WNBA debut, the matchup will be available to be watched live on multiple platforms.

When and where is Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings?

The matchup will officially tip off at 7 PM CT in Arlington, Texas, in front of a packed 7,000-strong crowd. Apart from Reese, two other top-10 picks from the recent WNBA draft are also expected to make their debuts.

How to watch the Chicago Sky vs. the Dallas Wings?

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings live streaming details

The game will be livestreamed on the Bally Sports Southwest Extra network. It will also be broadcast live on the Bally Sports App and streamed on the WNBA League Pass.

The WNBA League Pass can be availed of for $12.99 per month, with an annual package also being offered for $34.99 per year. No. 7 pick and former LSU superstar Angel Reese is set to make her official debut for Chicago.

Sky also picked Kamilla Cardoso third overall. She is suffering from a shoulder injury, which has pushed back her potential debut for the time being.

On the other hand, the Dallas Wings will also see Jacy Sheldon make her debut, who was picked fifth in the draft. Further, the likes of Stephanie Soares and Lou Lopez Senechal, the number four and five picks of the 2023 WNBA draft, will also be making their debuts in the matchup.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings head-to-head record

The two teams last met back in August 2023 in an entertaining matchup that finished 96-104 in favor of the Sky. Chicago’s Marina Mabrey led all scorers with 32 points, while Kahleah Copper added 23.

Dallas has faced Sky 54 times since 2006 and boasts a winning record that includes 28 victories and 26 losses. Furthermore, the last matchup between the two teams is the only time that Dallas ended up on the losing side, as they have won 4 of the last 5 games against Chicago Sky.