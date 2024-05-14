How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury? TV schedule, online streams and more

The WNBA returns tonight and has served up an intriguing opening game as the reigning champions Las Vegas welcome Diana Taurasi-led Phoenix Mercury to the Michelob ULTRA Arena for a box office clash.

When and where is Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury?

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury will tip-off at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 13. The match will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV, which has a capacity of 12,000 people.

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury?

The game will air live on ESPN 2. The broadcast kicks off at 7:30 pm ET and will take you through the entire game, including pre-game analysis, live play-by-play and post-game reactions.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury live streaming details

Tonight's game will be streamed live on ESPN+, Disney+, and WNBA League Pass, and subscribers can watch the live stream via the app or website, smart TV, laptop or mobile phone.

ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $10.99 and an annual plan at $109.99. Alternatively, fans can access ESPN+ through the Disney+ bundle with Hulu, available at $14.99 per month.

On the flip side, WNBA League Pass provides two subscription plans. The monthly package is priced at $12.99 per month, and the yearly option is available at $34.99 per year.

In the landscape of the WNBA, Aces, under the tutelage of Becky Hammon, stand as a dominant force. A squad adorned with the status of back-to-back title winners, the Aces appear poised to extend their supremacy into the new season.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Mercury faces an uphill battle. After a disappointing 9-31 record last year, they'll likely be challenged to find their footing in the upcoming season. The Phoenix side’s visit to Vegas will be Nate Tibbetts' first competitive game in charge of the Mercury.

The Las Vegas Aces enter the new WNBA season on a high note, crushing the Puerto Rican national team 102-50 in their lone preseason outing. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mercury couldn't find their rhythm in the preseason, losing both games to the Seattle Storm (85-59) and the LA Sparks (85-98).

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury head-to-head record

The last meeting between these two sides took place back Sept. 11, when the Aces ran out 100-85 victors at the T-Mobile Arena thanks to A'ja Wilson’s impressive all-around performance with 36 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and five steals.

Recent history is firmly against the Phoenix, though, with Vegas winning the last nine meetings between the two teams, dating back to October 9th, 2021. Despite recent struggles, Phoenix actually holds the upper hand in the all-time head-to-head record, winning 46 out of 83 games against the Aces.