How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx? TV schedule, online streams and more

The frantic start to the new WNBA season shows no signs of slowing down, as teams across the league are beginning to discover which end of the table they may be fighting at. In the WNBA this Saturday, two teams, Minnesota Lynx (9-2 record against Western Conference teams) and the Phoenix Mercury (5-5 in the conference), go head-to-head for the third time this season.

The Mercury will no doubt be buoyed by their impressive victory against New York Liberty on Wednesday night. However, it won’t be an easy task for Phoenix against a Minnesota team that has won five matchups in a row since its shock 81-80 defeat to none other than its Saturday opponent.

In the previous 99-93 win against Liberty, the game had four different players registering double-digit scoring; reiterating the deep talent this squad has. However, Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts believes the key to keeping their winning momentum is to work hard against the Western Conference leader.

Trending

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve will be thrilled with how her team has started the season, having a 12-3 record speaks volumes about Minnesota's performance as a team, where it withstood plenty of pressure. A key reason why the Lynx should be seen as genuine playoff contenders this season is because of the amount of attacking threat Reeve has at her disposal.

The likes of Napheesa Collier (fourth in the league, 20.7) and Kayla McBride (first in 3-points made, 51) are their two highest scorers this season. However, with Alanna Smith at the back, they have players capable of finding the basket of the net all over the court.

When and where is Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx?

The WNBA matchup will take place at Target Center in Minneapolis, home to the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and the four-time WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx. The arena has a seating capacity of 20,000 spectators. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx?

The game will be broadcast live one hour before tip-off on NBA TV, BSN, AZFamily and Mercury Live, offering comprehensive coverage with pregame analysis, live commentary and postgame reactions.

Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster, and buying them online in advance is a more cost-effective option compared to purchasing them on the day of the game.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx live streaming details

The live stream of the game will be available on ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video, and can be watched by subscribers through the app or website. Additionally, the game can be streamed live on WNBA League Pass, which offers a monthly plan for $12.99 or a yearly subscription for $34.99.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: Head-to-head

The Lynx hold a historical edge over the Mercury, winning 57 of their 87 matchups since 2005. In the 10 times that these two teams have met, Minnesota has the winning advantage, claiming victory in eight. If the visitors were in seek of inspiration, their hopes are not altogether forlorn despite beating the Lynx 81-80 earlier this month.