"I wouldn't be where I am without this man": Fever's newest star Jaelyn Brown rallies support for beloved coach battling cancer

Jaelyn Brown is a relatively new name to the WNBA, despite being an experienced pro outside of the USA. The former California Golden Bears star clawed her way to the WNBA despite her excellent showings at the collegiate level.

The guard, who was acquired in a trade by the Indiana Fever, has also demonstrated that she isn't someone to forget her roots despite finally reaching the heights she has always been capable of scaling.

Brown came in support of her former coach, Elbert Kinnebrew, who is fighting cancer.

"I wouldn't be where I am without this man. Coach Kinnebrew..Thank you!" Brown wrote, as she shared a post promoting an effort to share videos of encouragement and fun memories with Kinnebrew to motivate him on his fight against advanced cancer.

Jaelyn Brown's story in support of her coach who is suffering from cancer - Source: Instagram

Jaelyn Brown starred for Cal Sparks - the team founded by Kinnebrew - and gained national attention for the first time when she guided the team to the Fila Nationals Tournament.

Kinnebrew, who has been an influential figure in California basketball circles, has been a key figure to many, akin to Brown.

Jaelyn Brown's coach guided the Cal Sparks to their first-ever EYBL title in 2023

Elbert Kinnebrew, who served as Cal Sparks' founder-director in 2023, was instrumental in the team obtaining EYBL status in 2012. Despite being diagnosed with cancer, he eventually led his team to the peak of the EYBL circuit.

The tributes and grand gestures in support of Kinnebrew from his former pupils, including Brown, arguably the most high-profile Cal Sparks alumnus, stand for the contributions of the man to women's basketball in California.

One would hope that he is able to win his battle against cancer and continue the stellar job he has done for the women's game at a grassroots level for years to come.

