"I knew how bad it was about to look": Indiana Fever's Shey Peddy owns up to her disastrous Steph Curry-esque no-look three attempt

The Indiana Fever kept their WNBA Finals hopes alive with a 90-83 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. While Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston dominated the headlines, Shey Peddy drew attention for a Steph Curry-style no-look 3-point attempt that didn't go as planned.Peddy owned up to the shot on X after the game, and responded to another post that called her attempt as the &quot;Reverse Steph.&quot;&quot;Nah reverse Steph is hilarious 💀😂 It slipped out of my hands so I knew how bad it was about to look lmaooo,&quot; Peddy tweeted.The Fever guard's attempt was meant to mimic Curry's no-look shot; however, it was an airball. Peddy knew it won't hit the rim and placed her hands on her head after the ball left her palm.Peddy still had a positive performance, recording seven points and three rebounds on 3 of 5 shooting. However, it was Boston's double-double that made the biggest difference.The former Rookie of the Year had 24 points and 14 rebounds, along with five assists on 52.5% shooting. Meanwhile, Mitchell continued her strong form, amassing 25 points and five assists.This victory leveled the series, with Indiana traveling to Las Vegas on Tuesday, with the winner facing the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals.Shey Peddy opens up on her journey to the playoffs in a hilarious moment with her teammateThe Indiana Fever reached the playoffs against all odds after dealing with injuries to key players in the regular season. With the likes of Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark out for the season, they signed multiple players on short contracts, including Shey Peddy.The former Mystics guard opened up on her journey with the Fever during a hilarious moment on Aerial Powers’ vlog.&quot;Out of the country a month ago, unemployed, just going off of vibes and now we're going to the semifinals,&quot; Peddy said on Tuesday.Peddy reposted this clip from the vlog on her X account, captioning it with two words.&quot;I’m weak😂😂,&quot; Peddy tweetedPeddy was drafted by the Chicago Sky in 2012 and was last signed by the LA Sparks before joining the Fever. However, she was waived at the start of the season.