"I'll show my kids this": Proud Lexie Hull vows to use Sophie Cunningham's rundown of her black eye injury one day 

Lexie Hull's black eye injury has been in the headline over the past week. Her Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham have a rundown of the brutal blows that caused the injury during the latest episode of her podcast, &quot;Show Me Something,&quot; on Wednesday.Cunningham expressed her frustration with the WNBA allowing extreme physicality, condemning Kayla McBride's foul on Hull during the Aug. 24 game against the Minnesota Lynx. Cunningham then explained how a second blow to the head and face area in the next game against the Seattle Storm on Aug. 26 resulted in Hull's black eyes.&quot;Her [Hull] and Gabby [Williams], which Gabby's awesome, she's like one of my good friends, she did not mean to. But her and Lexi, on accident, nailed each other, and then that's were Lex immediately had like a huge knot. &quot;That's what gave her the black eyes. She looked like an Avatar. She sent me a picture and I like, FaceTimed her immediately, I was like dude, are you okay? There's like no way you're concussed.&quot;Cunningham's detailed run down was clipped by her podcast's social media account on which Hull commented, vowing to use the video one day to show to her kids. &quot;I’ll show my kids this one day. Thanks for the recap,&quot; Lexie Hull wrote under the embedded post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was the first time anyone from the Fever addressed what caused Lexie Hull's black eyes. The Fever guard, fortunately, didn't suffer other major impact after that blow and has continued playing after dodging a potential concussion.Fever need Lexie Hull to fire on all cylinders as Caitlin Clark joins Sophie Cunningham on sidelines for rest of the seasonThe Caitlin Clark injury return saga ended on Thursday after the Indiana Fever superstar announced that her 2025 season had ended. Clark sustained a quad injury, two groin injuries and an ankle injury, limiting her to 13 games. A slim hope for her comeback this season following a right groin injury in July remained alive, but with three games left, Clark and the Fever pulled the plug.She joins Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Chloe Bibby on the sidelines for the rest of the season. The Fever are yet to lock their spot in the playoffs. They are eighth with a 21-20 record a game behind the Seattle Storm in seventh (22-20) and a game ahead of the LA Sparks in ninth (19-21).While Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston will need to steer the ship, Lexie Hull must provide adequate support to the All-Star duo. Hull's endured an up-and-down season, but with more responsibility, she's stepped up and delivered.Over the past 10 games, she's averaged 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds, shooting 45.5% from 3. Lexie Hull ranks fourth in points, second in rebounds and second in 3-point shooting on the Fever during that stretch.Also read: Caitlin Clark's bf Connor McCaffery, LeBron James &amp; more react as Fever star's season ends