"I'm talking so much s**t" - Chelsea Gray hints at silencing skeptics with 'receipts' ready for social media

On Monday, Chelsea Gray and the Rose Basketball Club take on Vinyl in Unrivaled for the championship. Gray is looking forward to leading her team past the No. 4 seed team and ending the inaugural season with a title.

Dwyane Wade interviewed Gray for the "The Why with Dwyane Wade" program before the win. NBA legend Dwyane Wade asked the WNBA player in Unrivaled what she and the squad needed to do to win the championship.

Before answering the question, the Las Vegas Aces player expressed her desire to silence the doubters.Gray disclosed that she has the receipts of people who question the team's and her abilities.

"If we get to the championship, I'm talking so much s**t y'all," Gray said. "I'm telling you, I won't talk s**t until we win. I got receipts. Just ready, ready to post. Ready to bring to [the] media."

Following that, she talked about what the team needed to do to win the championship game.

"The team needs to make their shots," Gray said.

She emphasized that every shot attempt matters in a 3-on-3 situation. Due to the format's fast-paced nature, participants must maximize their opportunities. The Aces star stated that they would need to apply pressure on the defensive end following a string of consecutive misses.

The three-time WNBA champion said that the team as a whole must be "on point" with their strategy. Even if they have had bad possessions or missed consecutive shots, Gray stated that they must adhere to their plan.

Lastly, the one-time WNBA Finals MVP thinks the Rose BC needs to have clear communication during games. Gray also added that she wants the team to have fun playing the game and playing for each teammate.

Chelsea Gray carried the team to the championship game

On Sunday, Chelsea Gray and the Rose BC beat the Laces BC, 63-57. They were without Angel Reese, who suffered a hand injury. During the game, the Rose BC was down 13 points in the first half and someone had to step up.

Gray was given the responsibility and she accomplished it by leading the squad to victory. Her game-winning shot to go to the final round was one of these.

Gray finished the game with 39 points, including a 5-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc. The Aces star is averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Overall, Gray is third in the league in scoring.

