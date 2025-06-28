“I pray for my husband every single night”: Sophie Cunningham once cited WNBA's grueling lifestyle as the reason she’s still single

Sophie Cunningham has become a household name among the Indiana Fever fans in the past few weeks. Her tenacious nature and willingness to step up for Caitlin Clark in the intensely physical 88-71 win against the Connecticut Sun on June 17 earned her nationwide fame.

However, Cunningham is among the few single players in her squad, and a while back, she cited the WNBA's lifestyle as the reason for her singlehood.

On Aug. 24, 2024, Sophie Cunningham was a guest on the "Travis Hearn Podcast," where she talked about her career, her life and more. During one segment, the show's host asked the then-Phoenix Mercury player why she was single.

"No one tells you how hard the lifestyle is," Cunningham said (16:20). "You are on the road 24/7. If some people have partners that understand the lifestyle and have played basketball so they get it, others don't.

"I pray about it all the time. I pray for my husband every single night and my future kids. It's just one of the things I do."

Sophie Cunningham attributed her singlehood to being happy with where she is in her life at the moment. Later, she revealed that she trusts God's timing when it comes to matters like marriage and starting a family.

Sophie Cunningham once described her 'perfect man'

Following the discussion about marriage during her appearance on the "Travis Hearn Podcast" last year, the show's host asked Sophie Cunningham to describe her ideal version of a perfect man.

The Fever guard started her answer by recalling her past and revealing that she was a party girl during her teenage years and had fake IDs. Cunningham revealed that she dated a few people in her life, but her current priorities are nowhere near her past choices.

"Where I am at now today, my No. 1 thing is like I want someone to push me towards Christ," Cunningham said (18:30). "If you are not about it and you don't talk about it, then just don't talk to me.

"My No. 1 thing is, I want you to lead our house, lead me, lead our future kids to serve and love a good God."

Cunningham acknowledged that she had made similar statements in the past and dated guys who did not fit her descriptions. However, she revealed that those relationships did not last long, and now she wants to remain true to her words.

