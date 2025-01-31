Indiana Fever depth chart for 2025 WNBA season after trading for Natasha Howard

The Indiana Fever are bringing championship experience to the roster with their latest free-agency move. Dallas Wings' veteran Natasha Howard is reportedly joining the Fever, the team that originally drafted her 10 years ago into the WNBA.

Alexa Philippou of ESPN reported Friday that Howard is headed back to Indiana after spending two seasons with the Wings following a three-team trade that sent her to Texas. This move gives Stephanie White's team extra presence on defense as Howard is a more than capable defender who won the 2019 award as the best defender in the league and is a three-time champion.

The Indiana Fever have renewed hopes after parting ways with Christie Sides and landing White from the Connecticut Sun. This move can be beneficial for Indiana. More than that, it couldn't be the only one they make, as Satou Sabally remains a player of interest around the league, including Indiana.

The Fever are putting together an intriguing team and Howard gives them an edge over several other squads in the W. Waiting to see if they land more players, here's the probable starting lineup of the team and depth chart rotation.

Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart for 2025 WNBA Season

Postition 1st (Starters) 2nd 3rd Point Guards Caitlin Clark Lexie Hull Grace Berger Shooting Guards Kelsey Mitchell Erica Wheeler Kristy Wallace Small Forwards Katie Lou Samuelson Damiris Dantas Power Forwards Natasha Howard NaLyssa Smith Victaria Saxton Centers Aliyah Boston

The Indiana Fever's roster allowed Christie Sides to play with the starting lineups. While they have two clear guards in Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, the rest of the positions can be filled by different players depending on what the game demands.

Natasha Howard announces her return to the Indiana Fever

After reports of Natasha Howard signing with the Indiana Fever saw the light, the player took to social media to confirm that she is headed to the team that gave her her first chance in the WNBA.

"Back to where all my dreams came true," she captioned the post.

Several fans reacted to this post, and two WNBA stars also shared their excitement about the new chapter in Howard's career. Former Wings teammate Satou Sabally, who is on the Fever's radar as well, wrote a two-word message to celebrate the move.

"Love this," she commented underneath the post.

Sabally's comment

Aliyah Boston, Howard's new teammate, also commented.

"Let's get it!!!" she wrote.

Boston was hyped up

Natasha Howard must have done something good to draw this type of reaction from her old and new teammates.

