Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream injury reports for June 21 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream matchup is one of the two WNBA games scheduled for Friday. Both teams have their own injury concerns, but the Dream might be struggling a bit more with injuries to key players. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT and will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Friday’s matchup will be the second game between the two teams this season. They previously met on June 13, a game that Indiana won 91-84 at home. The Dream were led by Aliyah Boston’s 27 points and 13 rebounds. Caitlin Clark struggled as she had just seven points, six assists and four rebounds. Atlanta was led by Rhyne Howard’s 26 points.

Ahead of their rematch on Friday, let’s take a look at the injury reports of both teams.

Trending

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream injury reports for June 21

Indiana Fever injury report for June 21

The Fever continues to be without Temi Fagbenle and Damiris Dantas. Fagbenle has been out with a foot injury since May 29. She was injured during a game against the LA Sparks and is yet to regain full fitness. Before going down with the injury, she averaged 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in eight games.

Damiris Dantas is unavailable with an ankle injury. She has yet to feature in a WNBA game since 2022. Her exact return timeline is unknown.

Atlanta Dream injury report for June 21

Rhyne Howard was Atlanta’s best player when the two teams met last week. However, she won’t be available Friday after she suffered an ankle injury against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. The mishap took place in the third quarter, as the Dream lost 68-55.

Howard isn’t the only name on Atlanta’s injury report as Jordin Canada is unavailable with a right-hand injury. She hasn’t made her season debut yet and there’s no timetable for her return.

How have the two teams fared so far?

The Indiana Fever have gotten their season back on track after winning three games on the trot. The streak started against the Atlanta Dream on June 13 and Indiana has a solid chance of continuing it on Friday. Indiana is 6-10 for the season and are placed fourth in the East. It is eighth overall.

The Atlanta Dream lost its last game against Minnesota. They have a 6-7 record and are just ahead of Indiana in the standings. Atlanta is third in the East and seventh overall.

Also read: Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Preview and Prediction for June 21 | 2024 WNBA Regular Season