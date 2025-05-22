Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 22 | WNBA 2025 season

The Atlanta Dream hosts the Indiana Fever on Thursday for the second of their back-to-back matchups. The upcoming contest will be Indiana's first road game and Atlanta's first home game of the 2025 WNBA season.
The Dream defeated the Fever 91-90 on the road on Tuesday. While the Dream kicked off their 2025 campaign with a loss and the Fever opened with a victory, Tuesday's result evened them at a 1-1 record for the season so far.
Brionna Jones led the Dream's victory charge with her double-double performance of 19 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Brittney Griner led their scoring with 21 points in the game.
Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark led the Fever's losing effort with 27 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell added 24 points each to their tally.
Indiana struggled to play as a cohesive unit in the game, which led to a total of 14 Fever turnovers in the closely contested game. Atlanta's defense was able to capitalize on these errors and steal the win.
The Fever look to get back on the winning track and even out their ongoing season series against the Dream on Thursday.
Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream: Injury Reports
Fever injury report for May 22
The Indiana Fever has Sophie Cunningham listed as questionable to play for the upcoming matchup, while Kristy Wallace is listed as out for the season.
Dream injury report for May 22
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream will be without Jordin Canada and Holly Winterburn.
Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream: Starting lineups and depth charts
Fever starting lineup and depth chart for May 22
The Fever are expected to use a starting lineup of Caitlin Clark (G), Kelsey Mitchell (G), Natasha Howard (F), DeWanna Bonner (PF) and Aliyah Boston (C) for the upcoming matchup.
Dream starting lineup and depth chart for May 22
On the other hand, the Dream will likely deploy a starting lineup of Allisha Gray (G), Te-Hina Paopao (G), Rhyne Howard (F), Brionna Jones (F) and Brittney Griner (C).
How to watch Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream?
The Fever-Dream matchup is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Atlanta. The game will be broadcast locally on Peachtree TV and WTHR Channel 13. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or WNBA League Pass.