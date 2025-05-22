Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 22 | WNBA 2025 season

The Atlanta Dream hosts the Indiana Fever on Thursday for the second of their back-to-back matchups. The upcoming contest will be Indiana's first road game and Atlanta's first home game of the 2025 WNBA season.

The Dream defeated the Fever 91-90 on the road on Tuesday. While the Dream kicked off their 2025 campaign with a loss and the Fever opened with a victory, Tuesday's result evened them at a 1-1 record for the season so far.

Brionna Jones led the Dream's victory charge with her double-double performance of 19 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Brittney Griner led their scoring with 21 points in the game.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark led the Fever's losing effort with 27 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell added 24 points each to their tally.

Indiana struggled to play as a cohesive unit in the game, which led to a total of 14 Fever turnovers in the closely contested game. Atlanta's defense was able to capitalize on these errors and steal the win.

The Fever look to get back on the winning track and even out their ongoing season series against the Dream on Thursday.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream: Injury Reports

Fever injury report for May 22

The Indiana Fever has Sophie Cunningham listed as questionable to play for the upcoming matchup, while Kristy Wallace is listed as out for the season.

Player Status Injury Sophie Cunningham Questionable (GTD) Ankle Kristy Wallace Out (OFS) Not Injury Related

Dream injury report for May 22

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream will be without Jordin Canada and Holly Winterburn.

Player Status Injury Jordin Canada Out Knee Holly Winterburn Out (OFS) Undisclosed

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream: Starting lineups and depth charts

Fever starting lineup and depth chart for May 22

The Fever are expected to use a starting lineup of Caitlin Clark (G), Kelsey Mitchell (G), Natasha Howard (F), DeWanna Bonner (PF) and Aliyah Boston (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Guard Forward Center Caitlin Clark Natasha Howard Aliyah Boston Kelsey Mitchell DeWanna Bonner Damiris Dantas Sophie Cunningham*

Sophie Cunningham*

Lexie Hull

Lexie Hull

Sydney Colson Brianna Turner



Makayla Timpson



Dream starting lineup and depth chart for May 22

On the other hand, the Dream will likely deploy a starting lineup of Allisha Gray (G), Te-Hina Paopao (G), Rhyne Howard (F), Brionna Jones (F) and Brittney Griner (C).

Guard Forward Center Allisha Gray Rhyne Howard Brittney Griner Te-Hina Paopao Brionna Jones

Brionna Jones Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Nia Coffey

Rhyne Howard

Naz Hillmon

Nia Coffey Taylor Thierry

Maya Caldwell





How to watch Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream?

The Fever-Dream matchup is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Atlanta. The game will be broadcast locally on Peachtree TV and WTHR Channel 13. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or WNBA League Pass.

