Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips - May 22 | 2025 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever get another shot at the Atlanta Dream on Thursday after Caitlin Clark and Co. lost at home 91-90 two nights ago. The Fever look to get their revenge and win their first away game of the season.
Meanwhile, the Dream will try to maintain their good start and stay unbeaten against the Fever. Atlanta will again lean on its veteran core of Brittney Griner, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Brionna Jones in the rematch.
Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Fever (-185) vs. Dream (+155)
Odds: Fever (-4.0) vs. Dream (+4.0)
Total (O/U): Fever (o174.0 -110) vs. Dream (u174.0 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream preview
Turnovers have to be a concern for the Fever heading into the rematch against the Dream. They stuttered right off the gate because of errors and trailed 31-23 at the end of the first quarter. Indiana surged in the fourth quarter but could not complete the comeback. The Fever gave up 20 points off turnovers compared to 13 by the Dream.
Fever coach Stephanie White had to be frustrated with her team’s poor free-throw shooting. They were 16-for-26, including five misses late in the fourth quarter. Caitlin Clark has to play well and hopes her teammates show up to help her carry the team.
The additions of Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner have already paid dividends for the Dream. They combined for 40 points and 21 rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass. The duo gave the Fever fits on both ends, making it important for Atlanta to go back to them in the rematch.
The Dream also need Rhyne Howard or Allisha Gray to keep up with Clark’s scoring. If one can do that, the home team has a big chance of defending its court.
Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups
Fever
PG: Caitlin Clark | SG: Kelsey Mitchell | SF: DeWanna Bonner | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston
Dream
PG: Allisha Gray | SG: Te-Hina Paopao | SF: Rhyne Howard | PF: Brionna Jones | C: Brittney Griner
Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream betting tips
Rhyne Howard dropped 20 points on the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. The Atlanta Dream used screens to force Kelsey Mitchell on her. With height and size advantage, Howard could continue exploiting the mismatch and score over her 16.5 (O/U) points prop.
Caitlin Clark is off to a fast start, averaging 23.5 points per game this season. She scattered 27 points in the loss to the Dream two nights ago. Clark could have another good scoring game against Atlanta’s perimeter defenders and hit over her 22.5 (O/U) points prop.
Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream prediction
The Fever have revenge in mind following the home loss to the Dream. If not for late missed free throws, they might have pulled a win from the jaws of defeat. Indiana could even the season series but allow the home team to cover the +4.0 spread.