Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips - May 22 | 2025 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever get another shot at the Atlanta Dream on Thursday after Caitlin Clark and Co. lost at home 91-90 two nights ago. The Fever look to get their revenge and win their first away game of the season.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Dream will try to maintain their good start and stay unbeaten against the Fever. Atlanta will again lean on its veteran core of Brittney Griner, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Brionna Jones in the rematch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Fever (-185) vs. Dream (+155)

Odds: Fever (-4.0) vs. Dream (+4.0)

Total (O/U): Fever (o174.0 -110) vs. Dream (u174.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream preview

Ad

Turnovers have to be a concern for the Fever heading into the rematch against the Dream. They stuttered right off the gate because of errors and trailed 31-23 at the end of the first quarter. Indiana surged in the fourth quarter but could not complete the comeback. The Fever gave up 20 points off turnovers compared to 13 by the Dream.

Fever coach Stephanie White had to be frustrated with her team’s poor free-throw shooting. They were 16-for-26, including five misses late in the fourth quarter. Caitlin Clark has to play well and hopes her teammates show up to help her carry the team.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The additions of Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner have already paid dividends for the Dream. They combined for 40 points and 21 rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass. The duo gave the Fever fits on both ends, making it important for Atlanta to go back to them in the rematch.

The Dream also need Rhyne Howard or Allisha Gray to keep up with Clark’s scoring. If one can do that, the home team has a big chance of defending its court.

Ad

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups

Fever

PG: Caitlin Clark | SG: Kelsey Mitchell | SF: DeWanna Bonner | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston

Dream

PG: Allisha Gray | SG: Te-Hina Paopao | SF: Rhyne Howard | PF: Brionna Jones | C: Brittney Griner

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream betting tips

Rhyne Howard dropped 20 points on the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. The Atlanta Dream used screens to force Kelsey Mitchell on her. With height and size advantage, Howard could continue exploiting the mismatch and score over her 16.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Caitlin Clark is off to a fast start, averaging 23.5 points per game this season. She scattered 27 points in the loss to the Dream two nights ago. Clark could have another good scoring game against Atlanta’s perimeter defenders and hit over her 22.5 (O/U) points prop.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream prediction

The Fever have revenge in mind following the home loss to the Dream. If not for late missed free throws, they might have pulled a win from the jaws of defeat. Indiana could even the season series but allow the home team to cover the +4.0 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More