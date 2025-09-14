Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept 14 | 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream matchup is one of four WNBA playoff games scheduled on Sunday. The Dream are the third seed in the postseason, and as such, they hold homecourt advantage over the sixth-seeded Fever.

The winner of this series will go up against the victor of the Las Vegas Aces-Seattle Storm matchup.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Fever (+268) vs Dream (-288)

Spread: Fever (+6.5) vs Dream (-6.5)

Total: Fever +100 (o159.5) vs Dream -116 (u159.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream preview

In the regular season, the Fever and the Dream split their season series 2-2. Atlanta dealt Indiana their first loss of the season on May 20, then pulled off another victory on June 10. Meanwhile, the Fever pulled off a victory over the Dream on May 22 and July 11.

Indiana is entering the playoffs with a three-game winning streak. On Sept. 9, they defeated the top seed Minnesota Lynx 83-72. On the other hand, Atlanta has won their last six games. Their most recent victory came on Sept. 10, when they defeated the Connecticut Sun 88-72.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups

Fever

PG: Odyssey Sims | SG: Kelsey Mitchell | SF: Lexie Hull | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston

Dream

PG: Allisha Gray | SG: Te-Hina Paopao | SF: Rhyne Howard | PF: Naz Hillmon | C: Brionna Jones

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream betting tips

Kelsey Mitchell's point total is set at 18.5, which is below her season average of 20.2 ppg. Mitchell averaged 19.3 points in four games against the Dream this season.

Rhyne Howard's point total is set at 17.5, which is identical to her season average. Howard put up 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in the season series with the Fever.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream prediction

The Dream are projected to win Game 1 of this first-round series. The Fever are still reeling from the slew of injuries that have plagued their roster throughout the regular season.

