Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 18 | Game 3 of 2025 WNBA Playoffs First Round

The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream battle it out in Game 3 of the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs on Thursday at the College Park Center. The winner of this game advances to the semifinals to face either the Las Vegas Aces or the Seattle Storm.

Indiana stayed alive by winning Game 2, 77-60, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The Dream was rattled by the crowd deprived of playoff basketball since 2016. The Fever made the postseason last year, but no games were played in Indianapolis.

Fans can watch Game 3 of the Fever-Dream series on ESPN. It's also available via live stream on the ESPN app and WNBA League Pass, which are paid subscription platforms. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Fever (+260) vs. Dream (-325)

Spread: Fever +7.5 (-110) vs. Dream -7.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Fever, u154.5 (-110), Dream, o154.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Preview

The Atlanta Dream dominated Game 1 from start to finish to earn the 80-68 win and 1-0 series lead. Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard each scored 20 points, while Naz Hillmon added 16 points and nine rebounds. Brionna Jones added 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

On the other hand, the Indiana Fever returned the favor in Game 2 with a 77-60 win to force a do-or-die final game. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 19 points and four assists, while Aliyah Boston put up 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineups

Fever

G - Odyssey Sims | G - Kelsey Mitchell | F - Lexie Hull | F - Natasha Howard | C - Aliyah Boston

Dream

G - Jordin Canada | G - Allisha Gray | F - Rhyne Howard | F - Naz Hillmon | C - Brionna Jones

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Betting Tips

Kelsey Mitchell has an over/under of 19.5 points via FanDuel. Mitchell has EVEN odds (-130) heading into Game 3. She has scored 20 points twice in his last five games, so it might be safer to bet on UNDER if the odds change before tipoff.

Allisha Gray has an over/under of 16.5 points via FanDuel. Just like Mitchell, Gray has EVEN odds (-114) before Game 3. For what it's worth, Gray has scored 17 points just once in her last four games, so bet UNDER depending on the odds before the start of the game.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Prediction

The Dream are favored to beat the Fever on Thursday and advance to the semifinals. They have homecourt advantage, but Indiana is a dangerous team. The prediction is a close victory for Atlanta, with the Fever covering the +7.5 spread and the total going OVER 154.5 points.

