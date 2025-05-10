Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream preseason game prediction and preview | May 10, 2025

The WNBA preseason continues on Saturday with a matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream. It marks the second successive preseason game for both teams.

Indiana made some big offseason moves. Attempting to build around their core of reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, they added experienced names like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson.

The Atlanta Dream also bolstered their roster. Veteran center Brittney Griner was signed to a one-year deal, ending her 11-year tenure with the Phoenix Mercury. Brionna Jones, a 3-time All-Star forward, joined the Dream from the Connecticut Sun to strengthen their frontcourt.

The Dream were also active in the 2025 WNBA draft. Talented guard Te-Hina PaoPao was selected from South Carolina with the 18th overall pick in the second round, while forward Taylor Thierry was selected from Ohio State with the 36th overall pick in the third round.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream preseason game

Date : Saturday, May 10, 2025

: Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Gateway Center Arena (College Park, Georgia)

Gateway Center Arena (College Park, Georgia) TV: PeachtreeTV (local)

PeachtreeTV (local) Stream: WNBA League Pass (free preview)

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream: Preview

Indiana has started the 2025 preseason with two wins. They hold a 2-0 preseason record, winning 79-74 against the Washington Mystics in overtime on May 3, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and 108-44 against the Brazil National Team on May 4, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell scored a game-high 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including 4-for-6 on 3-pointers, against Brazil. Clark made her WNBA preseason debut, scoring 16 points with six rebounds and five assists in the game against Brazil.

Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko made his debut as they won their lone preseason game so far. They defeated the Washington Mystics 80-70 on May 7 at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

Brittney Griner recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Rookie Te-Hina Paopao added seven points, two rebounds and four assists.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream: Prediction

The Indiana Fever has dominated the Atlanta Dream in past games. The Fever have won their last six games in all competitions against the Dream, with the last loss being the 82-73 loss on August 6, 2023.

While preseason games aren't an indicator of general performance, the Fever has a stronger roster. Both teams would be thinking of load management heading into their preseason finale.

Moneyline odds: Fever (-270) vs. Dream (+220)

Spread: Fever (-6.0) vs. Dream (+6.0)

Total: Fever (o161.0) vs. Dream (u161.0)

Going by the moneyline odds, the Fever are projected to win at approximately 72.97%, while the Dream have around 31.25%.

