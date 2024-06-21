Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | June 21, 2024

The Indiana Fever will open a brutal five-game WNBA road swing with a rematch against the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Indiana, which won 91-84 exactly a week ago, will be looking to stay unbeaten in the season against Atlanta. Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, who are playing their best basketball together, will once again lead the Fever.

The Dream are raring to get out of a slump that started early this month. After a 4-2 start, Atlanta is 2-5 in June. Tina Charles and Co. could get the job done if they can take advantage of Indiana’s often inefficient play on defense.

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, will host the rematch between the Fever and Dream. ION will air the game as it happens, while streaming is also available by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream: Injury reports

Indiana Fever injury report

The Fever will continue to miss the services of Damiris Dantas (knee) and Temi Fegbenle (foot). Indiana has been playing well but the absences of Dantas and Fegbenle could prove crucial versus Atlanta.

Atlanta Dream injury report

Jordin Canada will be in street clothes when the Dream hosts the Fever on Friday.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream: Starting lineups and depth charts

Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd G Caitlin Clark Lexie Hull Celeste Taylor G Kristy Wallace Erica Wheeler Grace Berger G Kelsey Mitchell Katie Lou Samuelson F NaLyssa Smith Victaria Saxton F Aliyah Boston

Atlanta Dream starting lineup and depth chart

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd G Haley Jones Aerial Powers G Allisha Gray Crystal Dangerfield Laeticia Amihere G Rhyne Howard Naz Hillmon F Nia Coffey Lorela Cubaj C Tina Charles Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream: Key matchups

Aliyah Boston vs Tina Charles

In the first showdown between the Fever and the Dream, the duel between Aliyah Boston and Tina Charles unquestionably went to Boston. Indiana’s star matched a career-high 27 points and added 13 rebounds. Boston’s five offensive rebounds told the tale of how she dominated the paint.

For the Dream to defend its home court, the former MVP has to be much better than how she played a week ago. In Atlanta’s 68-55 loss to the Minnesota Lynx two nights ago, Tina Charles was back to her usual self. If she can come up with the same performance, Atlanta will have a big chance to win the game versus Indiana.

Caitlin Clark vs Haley Jones

Caitlin Clark finished with seven points on 3-for-11 shooting and committed seven turnovers in the Indiana Fever’s first encounter with the Atlanta Dream. Haley Jones played a big role in forcing the highly-touted rookie to struggle. Jones will likely get the chance to shadow Clark in the rematch. Fans will be interested to see how this year’s No. 1 pick will adjust.

Rhyne Howard vs Caitlin Clark or Kristy Wallace

Rhyne Howard had a team-high 26 points on 7-for-15 shooting, including 6-for-10 from deep against the Fever. She did it by repeatedly going after Caitlin Clark or Kristy Wallace. The Dream will try to exploit that matchup again, particularly in pick-and-roll situations.

